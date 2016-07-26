The 10 best wireless headphones you can buy

It looks like phone companies are actually going through with this “no more headphone jack” thing. For many, this will probably be annoying, especially if you’ve had the audacity to buy devices that don’t all use Lightning or USB-C.

If you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones, though, you won’t have to worry about incompatibility. Naturally, you won’t have to worry about tangled cables either.

They all suffer from the same problems — higher prices, reliance on batteries, and generally duller sound than their wired counterparts — but the downsides are counteracted with some incredible benefits (no wires!).

Since the future of headphones looks to be wireless, we rounded up a few of the best options among Bluetooth headphones today.

