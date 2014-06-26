The 10 Best Blenders You Can Buy

While blenders are all made to do the same job, some are far superior to others in their blending capabilities.

Whether you’re whipping up smoothies, juices, cocktails, ice cream, or even soup, you’ll want to know which blender creates the best consistency for your needs.

Our friends at FindTheBest helped to compile this list of great blenders you can buy.

FindTheBest used a Smart Rating which ranked products based on criteria like power, speed, height, features, price per watt, type, pre-programmed cycles, category, and other.

10. Waring MX 1000R ($399)

The Waring MX 1000R is a 2,600-watt blender with two speeds, high and low, to fulfil different needs. Its pulse feature is a great option for making chunkier dishes, but it can also smoothly puree soups and smoothies.

Vitamix Vitamix Creations GC

9. Vitamix Creations GC ($516)

The Creations GC has ten speeds for ultimate blending control. Its 64-oz. container is a good size for entertaining, but not too overbearing for individual recipes.

8. Blendtec Tom Dickson Extreme ($1,035)

The priciest item on our list, the Blendtec Tom Dickson Extreme is a professional blender of 2,400 watts that includes features like auto shutoff and an LCD display. The blender also has 10 speeds, and although it holds up to 90 oz. of liquid, it will fit nicely in the average sub-counter cabinet.

7. Black and Decker BLC12650HB ($27)

The Black and Decker BLC12650HB is the most reasonably priced option, at six cents per watt. But while it’s good for most purposes, the blender is not compatible for making soups and nut butters.

6. Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Standard ($329)

The Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Standard is another professional blender from Vitamix with a 64-oz. container and 10 different buttons for speed. One FindTheBest reviewer writes that it is “surprisingly quiet for how powerful it is.”

Blendtec

Blendtec Signature Series

5. Blendtec Signature Series ($619)

The Blendtec Signature Series has five speeds, 1,560 watts, an LCD display, and self-cleaning feature. It’s also pretty lightweight at six pounds.

4. Vitamix Creations II ($449)

The Vitamix Creations II has a lot of power for such a small container, and will likely take up a minimal amount of space on your countertop or under most cabinets. It has 1,380 watts and 10 different speeds, and comes with its own cookbook.

3. Vitamix 5200 with Compact Container ($499)

The Vitamix 5200 with Compact Container is a 48-oz. blender with 1,380 watts and 10 different speeds. It also has a seven-year warranty to ensure happy blending for years to come.

Vitamix Vitamix Creations GC with Compact Container

2. Vitamix 5200 Deluxe – Complete Kitchen ($499)

The Vitamix 5200 Deluxe – Complete Kitchen model is a step up from the 5200 with Compact Container, as it comes with three blades and two containers — 48 oz. and 64 oz. — instead of one.

1. Vitamix Creations GC with Compact Container ($418)

The Vitamix Creations GC with Compact Container tops our list with 1,500 watts and a FindTheBest Smart Rating of 100. This blender can be used for any culinary process, whether that’s chopping, churning, heating, or grinding.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.