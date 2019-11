These 10 cars will have the best discounts on Black Friday, according to the data

Toyota Toyota Sequoia.

The automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of 10 cars that are the most discounted on Black Friday.

One luxury car and one pickup truck made the list: the PorscheMacan and NissanTitan, respectively.

The list is topped by the ToyotaSequoia with a savings of 10.38%, which is approximately $US2,879.

The firm found that there are 33.1% more used car deals on the post-turkey Friday than average. And in general, the month of November has the most car discounts and sales.

“Black Friday aligns with the height of new vehicle buying season, when customers are able to take advantage of financing offers, rebates, and lease deals,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement. “As a result, there is a high inventory of trade-ins that car dealers want to move off the lot.”

iSeeCars analysed over 41,000 cars sold on Black Friday last year to see which cars had the best deals.

“While many are aware of the widespread sales offered on this day, consumers might not realise it extends to used cars as well,” Ly said.

Two Toyotas made the list: the Toyota Sequoia and Toyota Sienna in first and fourth place, respectively. Ly claims this is because the automaker is known for making durable cars, and the family vehicle-oriented Sequoia and Sienna are both “attractive options” because of their sufficient space and cargo room.

Meanwhile, three of the cars on the list will be discontinued after this year: the VolkswagenBeetle, Fiat 500, and FordFiesta.

The average used car savings is 6.1% on Black Friday. The 10 cars on this list have at least a savings of 8.12% up to 10.38%.

10. Honda Civic (Coupe): 8.12%

Honda

Ly claims the Honda Civic is at the top of the compact car class because of its reliability and sportiness.

9. Nissan Titan: 8.25%

Nissan

Although the full-size Nissan Titan isn’t the most popular pickup truck, it is “capable and durable,” Ly says.

8. Chevrolet Corvette: 8.29%

“The ChevroletCorvette is an American icon, and Black Friday deals can help enthusiasts realise their dreams of owning this classic car,” Ly said.

7. Honda HR-V: 8.33%

Honda

“The Honda HR-V is a reliable, fuel-efficient subcompact SUV that offers the best of both worlds with the cargo space of an SUV and the fuel-efficiency of a smaller vehicle,” Ly said.

6. Ford Fiesta: 8.58%

Ford

5. Fiat 500: 8.64%

Fiat

4. Toyota Sienna: 9.14%

Toyota

The 9.14% amounts of savings of about $US2,182, according to the study.

3. Volkswagen Beetle: 9.17%

2. Porsche Macan: 10.26%

Porsche

The Porsche is the only luxury car on the list. Like most luxury cars, the Macan is commonly leased, according to Ly.

“Off-lease versions of the car are relatively common in the used car marketplace, so it’s likely deeply discounted off its new car price to attract used car buyers and compete with other cars in the segment,” Ly said.

1. Toyota Sequoia: 10.38%

Toyota

The 10.4% saving is equivalent to about $US2,879, according to the study.

