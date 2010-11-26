15 Black Friday Deals That Will Make You Go Shopping Crazy

Nearly one in five Americans plan to shop on Black Friday and 61% plan to spend between $100 to $500, according to a survey conducted by Nielsen. 60-four per cent of shoppers will buy apparel, while 60% will buy electronics and 47% will buy toys.



Nearly 60% of those shopping Black Friday will have a shopping list. We’ve put together 15 great Black Friday deals to help those careful shoppers navigate this Black Friday’s discounts.

