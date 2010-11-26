15 Black Friday Deals That Will Make You Go Shopping Crazy

Nearly one in five Americans plan to shop on Black Friday and 61% plan to spend between $100 to $500, according to a survey conducted by Nielsen. 60-four per cent of shoppers will buy apparel, while 60% will buy electronics and 47% will buy toys.
Nearly 60% of those shopping Black Friday will have a shopping list. We’ve put together 15 great Black Friday deals to help those careful shoppers navigate this Black Friday’s discounts.
Original price: $179.99
Discounted price: $129.99 at Best Buy
Save: 27.8%
Details: Minimum 5 per store. No rainchecks. Can purchase rechargeable Li-Ion Battery, SanDisk 4GB Memory Card and Camera Bag for a total of $159.96.
Original price: $449.99
Sale price: $299.99 at Sears
Discount: 33.3%
Details: Opens at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Not available in all Sears stores.
Original price: $149.99
Sale price: $99.99 at Best Buy
Discount: 33.3%
Details: Minimum 10 per store. No rainchecks.
Original price: $1,099.99
Sale price: $699.99 at Best Buy
Discount: 36.4%
Details: Limited to warehouse quantities on hand. No rainchecks.
Original price: $1,203.99
Sale price: $729.00 with free shipping at Amazon
Discount: 39.5%
Details: Available online only.
Original price: $328
Sale price: $198 at Walmart
Discount: 39.6%
Details: Quantities limited. No rainchecks.
Original price: $369.99
Sale price: $198.00 at Walmart
Discount: 48.9%
Details: Available in store. Most Wal-Marts will open at midnight on Black Friday.
Toy brands including Fisher-Price, Playskool, Barbie, Littlest Pet Shop, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Tonka, Little Tikes, Crayola and Play-Doh.
Discounted price: 50% off entire stock toys at Kohl's
Discount: 50%
Details: This offer is for Kohl's Early Bird shoppers. Kohl's Early Bird items are available from when they open, 3 a.m. on Black Friday, until 1 p.m. later that afternoon.
Original price: $139.99
Discounted price: $69 at Target
Discount: 50.7%
Details: Quantities limited. No rain checks.
Original price: $149.99
Discounted price: $69.99 at Target
Discount: 53.3%
Details: Quantities limited. No rainchecks.
Original price: $869.98 ($434.99 each)
Sale price: $399.98 ($199.99 each) at Sears
Discount: 54%
Details: Not available online or in Sears Outlet Stores. Gas dryer priced higher. Additional discounts do not apply.
Original price: $109.99
Sale price: $49 at Lowe's
Discount: 55.45%
Details: Lowe's doors open on Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Original price: $229.99
Discounted price: $99.99 at Best Buy
Discount: 56.5%
Details: Minimum 10 per store. No rainchecks.
Original price: $349.99
Discounted price: $149.99 at Best Buy
Discount: 57.1%
Details: Limited quantities with a minimum of 8 per store. No rainchecks. Best Buy is open Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will hand out line tickets at 3 a.m Friday.
Original price: $199.99
Discounted price: $37.99 with mail-in rebate at Kohl's
Discount: 81%
Details: Kohl's Early Bird items are available from when they open, 3 a.m. on Black Friday, until 1 p.m. later that afternoon.
