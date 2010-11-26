15 Black Friday Deals That Will Make You Go Shopping Crazy

Anika Anand
black friday buy more stuff

Nearly one in five Americans plan to shop on Black Friday and 61% plan to spend between $100 to $500, according to a survey conducted by Nielsen. 60-four per cent of shoppers will buy apparel, while 60% will buy electronics and 47% will buy toys.

Nearly 60% of those shopping Black Friday will have a shopping list. We’ve put together 15 great Black Friday deals to help those careful  shoppers navigate this Black Friday’s discounts.

Product: Nikon Coolpix S4000

Original price: $179.99

Discounted price: $129.99 at Best Buy

Save: 27.8%

Details: Minimum 5 per store. No rainchecks. Can purchase rechargeable Li-Ion Battery, SanDisk 4GB Memory Card and Camera Bag for a total of $159.96.

Samsung 1000 W 5.1 Channel Blu-ray Disk iPod Docking Home theatre System

Original price: $449.99

Sale price: $299.99 at Sears

Discount: 33.3%

Details: Opens at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Not available in all Sears stores.

NOOK Wi-Fi eReader by Barnes & Noble

Original price: $149.99

Sale price: $99.99 at Best Buy

Discount: 33.3%

Details: Minimum 10 per store. No rainchecks.

Frigidaire Stainless Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Original price: $1,099.99

Sale price: $699.99 at Best Buy

Discount: 36.4%

Details: Limited to warehouse quantities on hand. No rainchecks.

Park Tool PK-63 Professional Tool Kit (63-Piece)

Original price: $1,203.99

Sale price: $729.00 with free shipping at Amazon

Discount: 39.5%

Details: Available online only.

Emerson 32

Original price: $328

Sale price: $198 at Walmart

Discount: 39.6%

Details: Quantities limited. No rainchecks.

eMachines 15.6

Original price: $369.99

Sale price: $198.00 at Walmart

Discount: 48.9%

Details: Available in store. Most Wal-Marts will open at midnight on Black Friday.

Toy brands including Fisher-Price, Playskool, Barbie, Littlest Pet Shop, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, Tonka, Little Tikes, Crayola and Play-Doh.

Discounted price: 50% off entire stock toys at Kohl's

Discount: 50%

Details: This offer is for Kohl's Early Bird shoppers. Kohl's Early Bird items are available from when they open, 3 a.m. on Black Friday, until 1 p.m. later that afternoon.

Western Digital WD Elements 2TB External Hard Drive

Original price: $139.99

Discounted price: $69 at Target

Discount: 50.7%

Details: Quantities limited. No rain checks.

Philips Speaker with Rotating Dock for iPod or iPhone

Original price: $149.99

Discounted price: $69.99 at Target

Discount: 53.3%

Details: Quantities limited. No rainchecks.

Kenmore Washer and Dryer

Original price: $869.98 ($434.99 each)

Sale price: $399.98 ($199.99 each) at Sears

Discount: 54%

Details: Not available online or in Sears Outlet Stores. Gas dryer priced higher. Additional discounts do not apply.

Frigidaire Eight-Bottle wine cooler

Original price: $109.99

Sale price: $49 at Lowe's

Discount: 55.45%

Details: Lowe's doors open on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

TomTom XL350TM

Original price: $229.99

Discounted price: $99.99 at Best Buy

Discount: 56.5%

Details: Minimum 10 per store. No rainchecks.

Compaq 10.1

Original price: $349.99

Discounted price: $149.99 at Best Buy

Discount: 57.1%

Details: Limited quantities with a minimum of 8 per store. No rainchecks. Best Buy is open Friday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will hand out line tickets at 3 a.m Friday.

Prodigy Judson 5-pc. Luggage Set

Original price: $199.99

Discounted price: $37.99 with mail-in rebate at Kohl's

Discount: 81%

Details: Kohl's Early Bird items are available from when they open, 3 a.m. on Black Friday, until 1 p.m. later that afternoon.

