I’m a travel editor and these are the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals I’d recommend

Two hotels in one of my favorite places to hit the beach and relax in Mexico have sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This one feels a little like letting the secret out on one of my favorite under-the-radar places to book, but it’s too good not to share.

Mayakoba is a complex of four luxury hotels facing the Caribbean Sea in Riviera Maya, close to both Cancun and Tulum. Each hotel has a beautiful beach, lagoons, swimming pools, gourmet dining, and spas. When I visited, you could stay at one hotel, dine at any of the others, and charge it all back to your room.

Two of the hotels have sales this season:

Andaz Mayakoba — where I stayed when I visited — is giving customers 10% off on bookings until December 21, 2021, for stays from now through April 30, 2022. Find out more here.

Fairmont Mayakoba has deals for up to 30% off daily rates until November 29 for travel dates through March 31, 2022. I recommend joining Accor’s free membership program to take an extra 10% off, and paying extra for the all-inclusive option since you’ll eat most meals there. Find out more here.