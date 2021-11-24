I’m a travel editor and these are the best early Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals I’d recommend

- As a travel editor, my inbox is full of intel on incredible places to visit.
- On Black Friday and Cyber Monday that includes great deals on hotels, booking sites, and airlines.
- I’m the most excited about these hotel deals, cheap flights, and cruise savings.
Mayakoba is a complex of four luxury hotels facing the Caribbean Sea in Riviera Maya, close to both Cancun and Tulum. Each hotel has a beautiful beach, lagoons, swimming pools, gourmet dining, and spas. When I visited, you could stay at one hotel, dine at any of the others, and charge it all back to your room.
Two of the hotels have sales this season:
Andaz Mayakoba — where I stayed when I visited — is giving customers 10% off on bookings until December 21, 2021, for stays from now through April 30, 2022. Find out more here.
Fairmont Mayakoba has deals for up to 30% off daily rates until November 29 for travel dates through March 31, 2022. I recommend joining Accor’s free membership program to take an extra 10% off, and paying extra for the all-inclusive option since you’ll eat most meals there. Find out more here.
The hotel sits on a majestic bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, up the hill from the quaint and charming town of Watch Hill. Taylor Swift’s home — where she has famously hosted star-studded Fourth of July parties — happens to be next door.
If you book between November 26 and 29, you can receive 10% off one night, 15% off two nights, or 25% off three nights. The offer is valid for travel beginning December 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022. You can book by calling the hotel at (844) 742-0140.
I’ve wanted to spend a cozy winter weekend in one ever since editing this review of a Getaway cabin.
Now until November 28, you can take $US35 ($AU49) off bookings, or through December 5, you can book two or more nights and receive $US20 ($AU28) off. On November 29, you can take 25% off a future stay. Find out more here.
The “Book Your Bula” packages include international airfare bundled with hotels, meals, and transfers.
My top pick is one of the cheapest: a six-night stay at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa for $US1,399 ($AU1,944) that includes round-trip flights, transfers, resort credit, breakfast, and massages. The deal is available now through January 10, 2022, for departures between December 1, 2021, and November 30, 2022. Find out more here.
From now until November 28, you can book the following flights for travel between November 25 and March 31, 2022, though some blackout dates apply. Find out more here.
- New York City (JFK) – Milan (MXP): $US599 ($AU833)
- New York City (JFK) and Washington, DC (IAD) – Bangkok (BKK): $US819 ($AU1,138)
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Cairo (CAI): $US679 ($AU944)
- Washington DC (IAD) – Maldives (MLE): $US779 ($AU1,083)
- Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO) – Dubai (DXB): $US719 ($AU999)
If you book a Celebrity cruise to the Caribbean or Europe through November 30, you can get 50% off your second guest’s fare and up to $US300 ($AU417) onboard credit, depending on the length of the cruise. The deal extends to cruises that depart between December 18, 2021, and March 31, 2023. Find out more here.
The luxe Hyatt Regency Maui is giving guests 10% off if they book by December 21, 2021, for travel through April 30, 2022. Find out more here.
Rooms at the Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club in Waikiki are 20% off if you book by November 29, 2021, for travel between December 1, 2021, and December 23, 2021, or between January 2, 2022, and December 23, 2022. As part of the deal, the hotel is waiving amenity fees and off-site self-parking is free. Find out more here, and use the code “CYBER2021” to book.
If you book a three-night stay at Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort on Kauai between November 26 and 29, you’ll get 22% off rooms, a $US100 ($AU139) resort credit, and a $US100 ($AU139) spa credit. The resort will also make a $US10 ($AU14) donation to the Surfrider Foundation per reservation. Find out more here.
And if you stay at least seven nights at any Outrigger hotel in Hawaii, you can get 50% off bookings made by December 5. This includes properties along Waikiki Beach on Oahu, a resort in Kona on the Big Island, and more. Find out more here.
The lodges inside Yellowstone, Zion, Glacier, Death Valley, and Grand Canyon South Rim are all discounted by 20% to 30% if you book by November 30. Travel dates vary but typically range from December 2021 to February or March 2022, with Cedar Creek Lodge at Glacier National Park and Lake Yellowstone Hotel extending into April and May. Find out more here.