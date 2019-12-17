Our favourite bikes and cycling gear of 2019

Trek The 2020 Trek Boone 7 Disc cyclocross race bike.

Hopefully this year you explored more of the world on two wheels and got out for some amazing rides. We were fortunate enough to go on a few cycling adventures of our own, chasing riders at the Tour de France and ripping around in the mud at the ChiCrossCup.

In 2019 we also got to test-ride some sweet bikes and gear, the best of which we’ve rounded up below. We narrowed it down to the stuff we really, really liked, and everything on our list contributed to making our rides, and us, better this year. We hope you dig it, too, and perhaps find a little inspiration to ride even better in 2020.

Specialised Deflect Jacket

Specialised

We were impressed with how well this thin, durable, and versatile jacket served us. It’s fairly form-fitting and feather-light, breathes well, and is wind- and water-resistant. Because of its minimal bulk, the hood can be worn under your helmet seamlessly, and the jacket folds up tiny, so it can be stuffed easily into a jersey pocket. It’s ideal for those long-ride days when the weather’s hard to predict and you want something that can be tossed on or off without hassle, but still carries easily. It could be the one piece of cycling apparel we wear most year-round. Nice for running too. $US125;specialised.com

Garmin Edge 830 Cycling Computer

Garmin

The sleek Edge 830 does way more than we’d ever ask of it, but it’s nice to have options. Mostly we want accurate power numbers, heart rate, cadence, times, lap data, and speed all on a crisp, easy-to-read colour touchscreen, and it’s delivered consistently. With its easy-to-use navigation, the computer is highly customisable, letting you create screens with the data fields important to you. The touchscreen makes for easy inputs while pedalling, and it sits clean on the handlebar with options for mounting. But this Garmin does so much more, including giving performance data (estimated V02 max, recovery times, peak performances), turn-by-turn maps with detailed terrain, and custom workouts. $US400;garmin.com

Blackburn’s Honest Digital Pressure Gauge

Blackburn

An easy way to improve your riding comfort and performance is to optimise your tire pressure. Pump up your tires too high and you’re in for a bumpy ride with less grip – and less speed – but go too low and you have a greater risk of flatting. That’s where a digital gauge can help you find the sweet spot. Inflate your tires to the middle of the range shown on the side of your tires, head out for a ride, and then stop at points and experiment with different pressures. Using the gauge, check your pressure and try adding or letting out a few psi. Ride at a different pressure and try to get a feel for how factors such as speed and handling change. Finding your optimal pressure can be a game changer, no matter what kind of cycling you do.$US28;blackburndesign.com

SRAM Force eTap AXS Power Metre

Quarq

If you want to become a better cyclist, investing in a power metre is probably the smartest thing you could do. Among other things, a power metre measures the force you put to the pedals and relays that information to the computer screen on your handlebar in real time. A power metre can help you train smarter, pedal faster, and become an objectively stronger rider. There are lots of meters to choose from these days, and they range in price from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand. Over the years, we’ve tried a wheel-hub power metre and a single-crank power metre, but neither compares with SRAM’s Force AXS power-metre spider when it comes to accuracy, ease of use, and price combined. It’s Bluetooth and ANT+ compatible, is accurate within +/-1.5%, and is unaffected by climate conditions. We dig that it measures the power balance between your left and right leg separately. $US600;quarq.com

Champion-System Performance Cyclocross Lite Skinsuit

If cyclocross is your game, you want a quality skinsuit, that aero apparel reserved for race day. Unlike riding with a looser-fitting jersey and pair of bib shorts, with a skinsuit there’s nothing to snag your bike, pedals, or myriad other obstacles on. What’s cool about the Performance Cyclocross Lite suit is the front zipper for those unseasonably warm fall days. In back there are two nice-size pockets, which easily hold a water bottle and some last-minute gummies for your start. Over the years, we have found Champion-System’s suits to be attractive and long-lasting, no matter how many times we’ve pinned numbers to them. It’s one of the few brands that does custom apparel only, and price depends on the number of items in your order.$US150;champ-sys.com

Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-Mod Disc Ultegra Di2

Cannondale

Just before Cannondale rolled out its new SuperSix EVO at the Tour de France, we had a chance to ride it for a few days, and our first impressions were wow, wow, wow. Many miles later, we’re as impressed at how close to perfect this bike is. It simply rides beautifully. It’s rocket-ship fast, handles like it’s on rails, and is supremely well balanced. In 58 cm, it’s a tad over 17 pounds, making it one of the lightest aero-road bikes we’ve ridden. The design is clean, there’s room for wide tires, and the discs are powerful and smooth. It’s a road master, perfect for going fast on flats, uphill, and downhill. If we had to own one road bike right now, it’d be this one. It’s that good. $US7,750;cannondale.com

ZIPP Firecrest 303 Tubular Disc-Brake Wheels

ZIPP

ZIPP long ago established itself as a leader in performance wheels, and its 303s have become one of its most successful and popular hoops. It bills the Firecrest rim, with its unique Sawtooth dimple design, as the most aero on the market, not just in a straight line but also in crosswinds. They’re super light, with the front wheel weighing in at 655 grams and the rear at 755. This fall we’ve been riding 303s paired with tubular tires for cyclocross, through mud and sand and over the bumpiest tracks, and these wheels have taken it all and delivered week in and week out. On the road or off, as tubulars or clinchers, we’ve found the ride quality of the 303s among the best wheels we’ve ridden. $US2,500;zipp.com

Elite’s Novo Force Trainer

Elite

Riding outside isn’t always an option, whether because you don’t have the time to kit up and roll out to your favourite loop or conditions are nasty. So it’s always good to have a reliable trainer at the ready. And while there’s suddenly a highly competitive market for sophisticated smart trainers – some of which cost over a grand – the simple magnetic-resistance trainer still serves cyclists well and is a lot more affordable. The Novo Force is an attractive, high-quality trainer that features a compact mag unit with eight levels of resistance, is stable under heavy load, and folds up easily. There’s a Bluetooth-connectivity option for use with third-party apps. Secure your rear wheel’s quick release into the trainer, clamp it in place, and get pedalling. (Thru-axle adaptor sold separately.) We liked how easy it was to jump on this trainer on cold, rainy days, whether for endurance workouts or intervals. $US230;elite-it.com

Whoop

Play GIF Whoop

When we heard about the wrist strap that measures recovery, builds strain, and monitors sleep, we were excited to try it out. Whoop does many things, but most important to us was it told us, to the minute, how much sleep we got the night before and the quality of that sleep, breaking it up into light sleep, deep sleep, REM sleep, interruptions, and so forth. You wear the Whoop all the time, and once it gets to know you, it will tell you how recovered you are at the beginning of each day and how much sleep you should get that night. It not only detects when you’ve completed a ride or run but also measures that effort or “strain” and tells you through the app how it affects your overall physiological state. We’ve found the Whoop most helpful when training – and recovering – to reach peak fitness for key events. For athletes, it can be a powerful tool. $US30 a month;whoop.com

WellBeing Victory Citrus Wheat + Electrolytes

Wellbeing

After a big ride, there’s nothing quite like a cold one, but alcohol can slow you down, and enjoying a couple of brews postride isn’t always doable. That’s where nonalcoholic beer can be a nice option, and why some German Olympians quaff it down. The NA beers from Wellbeing are the best we’ve had. The Missouri craft brewery makes four beers – two wheats, an amber, and a stout – and each tastes surprisingly good, like the real thing. The company touts the Victory Wheat as the world’s healthiest beer as it contains electrolytes, vitamins, protein, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatories. A 16-ounce can has only 85 calories and zero sugar. If you’ve tried the NA beers of the watered-down variety and were left wanting a lot more flavour, try a Wellbeing. It might become your new favourite sports drink. $US10;wellbeingbrewing.com

Trek Boone 7 Disc Force eTap AXS

Trek

We’d been keen to jump on a Boone for quite some time, given that two of the all-time best cyclocrossers, Katie Compton and Sven Nys, helped design it. Having ridden it a thousand miles this fall and raced it through America’s biggest cyclocross series, the ChiCrossCup, we can say the 2020 Boone 7 lives up to the hype as one of the best CX bikes you can buy. It’s fast and light and handles beautifully. And the front and rear IsoSpeed – Trek’s integrated suspension system – helps smooth out the bumps without slowing you down. Sold with SRAM’s state-of-the-art Force eTap AXS wireless electronic 1×12 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and high-end Bontrager components, this gorgeously painted Boone is quite the value considering all you get – not to mention who had a hand in designing it. $US5,000;trekbikes.com

