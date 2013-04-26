The Best New Bicycles For Every Kind Of Rider

Are you in the market for a new bicycle this spring?
We spoke with Dave Vollbach, a salesperson and instructor at New York-based Bicycle Habitat, who shared his top picks for a range of cycling types, from city cyclists to mountain bikers.
Vollbach picked the Global Roll 8 ($735), with a durable steel frame and 'clean, simple look.' The bike is made from chromoly, a high carbon steel, and is great for commuters or casual city riders.
Vollbach recommended Trek's 7.4 FX Disc ($770), a bike with a light aluminium frame that's made for speed.
Check out bikes by Brompton ($1,193 - $2,254), which has been designing and manufacturing its bicycles in London since the 1980s.
Brompton's bikes are known for folding quickly and elegantly, making them easy for office storage. Plus they're comfortable, said Vollbach.
For those looking for a road endurance ride, Vollbach named the Trek Domane (6.2c is $4,399 - $4,400), noting the bike had won two of this year's toughest races -- Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders.
The bike is stable, with road-smoothing iso-zone tampers that make for a clean ride.
The Ruby by specialised (compact version, $1,600) is geometry- and fit-tuned for women, said Vollbach.
It comes with vibration-damping Zerts inserts in the frame and a lightweight, carbon frame.
The Venge by specialised ($14,000 for the top of the line S-Works Super Record EPS) has a stiff, aerodynamic frame that makes it super-fast, Vollbach said.
And the 'lightweight carbon frame with premium parts builds makes the bike worth every penny,' he added.
If you're looking for something personalised, check out the Trek Project One Madone (prices vary), said Vollbach.
The New Madone 7 series frame is Trek's lightest and stiffest frameset yet, and new Kammtail aero tube shapes with a bottom bracket-mounted brake 'make the Madone faster than ever.'
The cycle is fully customisable at Trek's website.
Vollbach recommended the SWorks Stumpjumper FSR Carbon 29 ($9,500) for people looking to jump on a mountain bike.
The lightweight carbon all-mountain bike can go anywhere fast, uphill or downhill. And 'brain' technology ensures that the suspension is only activated when it's needed, Vollbach said.
