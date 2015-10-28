The 13 best big US cities to live in if you want to get rich

If you want to build a fortune, the biggest, most glamorous cities in the US might not be your best bet — rather than San Francisco and New York City, you may want to consider Houston, Cleveland, or Detroit.
That’s what Bankrate found in a new report that ranked the 18 largest US metro areas according to how strong of an environment they provide for making and saving money. To determine the rankings, Bankrate analysed after-tax savable income, the job market, human capital (indicating available educational opportunities for career advancement), access to financial services, participation in retirement savings plans, and the local housing market in each city.
Here, we’ve highlighted the top 13 big cities for building wealth. We also included the median home value in each metro area and the median household income, from the US Census Bureau‘s 2014 American Community Survey:
This story was originally published by Bankrate.
Population: 4,594,060
Median home value: $US657,300
Median household income: $US83,222
Population: 3,671,478
Median home value: $US334,700
Median household income: $US71,273
Population: 9,553,810
Median home value: $US211,800
Median household income: $US61,598
Population: 3,495,176
Median home value: $US216,400
Median household income: $US69,111
Population: 5,929,819
Median home value: $US210,000
Median household income: $US48,458
Population: 2,785,874
Median home value: $US71,501
Median household income: $US279,900
Population: 6,954,003
Median home value: $US160,600
Median household income: $US59,530
Population: 20,092,883
Median home value: $US396,700
Median household income: $US67,066
Population: 2,063,598
Median home value: $US137,800
Median household income: $US49,889
Population: 6,032,744
Median home value: $US386,900
Median household income: $US91,193
