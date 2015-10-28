The 13 best big US cities to live in if you want to get rich

Shutterstock Houston, Texas ranked as the best city for building wealth.

If you want to build a fortune, the biggest, most glamorous cities in the US might not be your best bet — rather than San Francisco and New York City, you may want to consider Houston, Cleveland, or Detroit.

That’s what Bankrate found in a new report that ranked the 18 largest US metro areas according to how strong of an environment they provide for making and saving money. To determine the rankings, Bankrate analysed after-tax savable income, the job market, human capital (indicating available educational opportunities for career advancement), access to financial services, participation in retirement savings plans, and the local housing market in each city.

Read the full methodology.

Here, we’ve highlighted the top 13 big cities for building wealth. We also included the median home value in each metro area and the median household income, from the US Census Bureau‘s 2014 American Community Survey:

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

13. San Francisco Shutterstock.com San Francisco, California. Population: 4,594,060 Median home value: $US657,300 Median household income: $US83,222 12. Seattle Shutterstock Seattle, Washington. Population: 3,671,478 Median home value: $US334,700 Median household income: $US71,273 10. Chicago MaxyM/Shutterstock Chicago, Illinois. Population: 9,553,810 Median home value: $US211,800 Median household income: $US61,598 9. Minneapolis-St. Paul WIkimedia Commons Minneapolis, Minnesota. Population: 3,495,176 Median home value: $US216,400 Median household income: $US69,111 8. Miami PHOTOSVIT / Shutterstock Miami, Florida. Population: 5,929,819 Median home value: $US210,000 Median household income: $US48,458 7. Baltimore Shutterstock Baltimore, Maryland. Population: 2,785,874 Median home value: $US71,501 Median household income: $US279,900 6. Dallas-Fort Worth Shutterstock Dallas, Texas. Population: 6,954,003 Median home value: $US160,600 Median household income: $US59,530 5. New York Shutterstock.com / upthebanner New York City, New York. Population: 20,092,883 Median home value: $US396,700 Median household income: $US67,066 3. Cleveland Shutterstock Cleveland, Ohio. Population: 2,063,598 Median home value: $US137,800 Median household income: $US49,889 2. Washington, DC Shutterstock Washington, DC. Population: 6,032,744 Median home value: $US386,900 Median household income: $US91,193 1. Houston Shutterstock Houston, Texas. Population: 6,490,180 Median home value: $US153,200 Median household income: $US60,072

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.