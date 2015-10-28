The 13 best big US cities to live in if you want to get rich

Kathleen Elkins
Houston skylineShutterstockHouston, Texas ranked as the best city for building wealth.

If you want to build a fortune, the biggest, most glamorous cities in the US might not be your best bet — rather than San Francisco and New York City, you may want to consider Houston, Cleveland, or Detroit.

That’s what Bankrate found in a new report that ranked the 18 largest US metro areas according to how strong of an environment they provide for making and saving money. To determine the rankings, Bankrate analysed after-tax savable income, the job market, human capital (indicating available educational opportunities for career advancement), access to financial services, participation in retirement savings plans, and the local housing market in each city.

Here, we’ve highlighted the top 13 big cities for building wealth. We also included the median home value in each metro area and the median household income, from the US Census Bureau‘s 2014 American Community Survey:

This story was originally published by Bankrate.

13. San Francisco

Shutterstock.com
San Francisco, California.

Population: 4,594,060

Median home value: $US657,300

Median household income: $US83,222

12. Seattle

Shutterstock
Seattle, Washington.

Population: 3,671,478

Median home value: $US334,700

Median household income: $US71,273

10. Chicago

MaxyM/Shutterstock
Chicago, Illinois.

Population: 9,553,810

Median home value: $US211,800

Median household income: $US61,598

9. Minneapolis-St. Paul

WIkimedia Commons
Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Population: 3,495,176

Median home value: $US216,400

Median household income: $US69,111

8. Miami

PHOTOSVIT / Shutterstock
Miami, Florida.

Population: 5,929,819

Median home value: $US210,000

Median household income: $US48,458

7. Baltimore

Shutterstock
Baltimore, Maryland.

Population: 2,785,874

Median home value: $US71,501

Median household income: $US279,900

6. Dallas-Fort Worth

Shutterstock
Dallas, Texas.

Population: 6,954,003

Median home value: $US160,600

Median household income: $US59,530

5. New York

Shutterstock.com / upthebanner
New York City, New York.

Population: 20,092,883

Median home value: $US396,700

Median household income: $US67,066

3. Cleveland

Shutterstock
Cleveland, Ohio.

Population: 2,063,598

Median home value: $US137,800

Median household income: $US49,889

2. Washington, DC

Shutterstock
Washington, DC.

Population: 6,032,744

Median home value: $US386,900

Median household income: $US91,193

1. Houston

Shutterstock
Houston, Texas.

Population: 6,490,180

Median home value: $US153,200

Median household income: $US60,072

