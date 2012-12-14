Beyond The Buzz: What Are The Best Bets In Social Commerce Now?

Chris Fralic, First Round Capital

If you’re looking to invest in social commerce, you know that buzz alone won’t win online dollars or build an enduring brand. In the social space, what differentiates the next great company from a one-hit wonder?Find out what factors spell profitability and value in social commerce at Social Commerce Summit, a conference hosted by Business Insider on February 6, 2013, in New York. Score cutting-edge market intelligence and meet innovators and market leaders.



Here’s what you’ll get with your ticket:

Insight from leading social-commerce investors, including:

Jeff Richards, a partner at GGV Capital, which backed Pandora, Square, Percolate, and YY.com, a top Chinese platform that just completed a highly successful IPO.

Kirsten Green, managing partner of Forerunner Ventures, investor of social commerce darlings Warby Parker, Snapette, Birchbox, and Hotel Tonight.

Chris Fralic, Partner, First Round Capital, which has thrown its weight behind Fab.com, Birchbox, StumbleUpon, and Chloe & Isabel.

Perspectives from the market’s influential players, such as:

Facebook’s Head of e-commerce, Nicolas Franchet, will uncover how the savviest companies are creating the playbook and turning likes into serious dollars.

Executives from major brands — Walgreens, FedEx, PayPal, and Walmart — will address where the money is going and how to cash in on the exploding mobile market.

Ecommerce legends Zappos and HSN will offer time-tested lessons in online brand building.

CEOs from leading startups including One Kings Lane, OpenSky, Rue La La, True & Co., and BaubleBar will offer how-to’s on building a business, growing a brand, and attracting and keeping customers by out-innovating the competition.

Business development opportunities with speakers — AND the roughly 250 additional attendees in executive, sales, and marketing positions, from companies including Delta, Groupon, Sony, and many more.

Prices go up in January, so buy now for the best deal. See you in February!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.