The Best Beer From Every State

From Alabama to Wyoming, craft breweries are making brews that blow the competition out of the water. Of course, everyone has their favourite home state beer, and opinions differ depending on who you ask.
We asked our friends at craft beer authority RateBeer.com to help us come up with the best beer in every state.
The majority of beers on this list are imperial stouts and IPAs, but higher ABV (alcohol by volume) beers seem to be trending in general. Did your favourite beer make the list?
ALABAMA: Straight to Ale hails from Huntsville. The brewery's Laika Russian Imperial Stout clocks in at 11.7% ABV and features notes of coffee and chocolate.
ALASKA: Berserker is a 12.7% ABV imperial stout from Anchorage's Midnight Sun Brewing Co. Flavours of red wine, whisky, and dark fruit seduce the drinker.
ARIZONA: RateBeer named Gilbert's Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. the top new brewery in the world this year. The American Presidential Stout, at 11% ABV and made with smoked jalapeños, is the company's best brew.
ARKANSAS: In Rogers, Ozark Beer Co.'s American Pale Ale is light-bodied and dry. Its low ABV (4%) makes it incredibly drinkable.
CALIFORNIA: Santa Rosa's Russian River Brewing is famous for its 11% imperial IPA Pliny the Younger. The brewery calls it a triple IPA because it's hopped three times.
COLORADO: Great Divide Brewing Co. in Denver makes an imperial stout as mean as the name implies. Oak Aged Yeti is woody and boozy at 9.5% ABV.
FLORIDA: Tampa's Cigar City Brewing incorporates flavours of sunny Florida like kopi luwak coffee, vanilla, and cacao nibs in its 11% ABV Final Push imperial stout.
GEORGIA: In Athens, Terrapin Beer Co.'s Oaked Wake-n-Bake Coffee Oatmeal Imperial Stout is like breakfast in a glass -- albeit a 7.5% ABV breakfast. It's hearty, full-bodied, and filling.
HAWAII: Toasted coconut complements the dark maltiness of Maui Brewing Co.'s Imperial CoCoNut PorTeR -- a bigger (7.9%) version of MBC's regular CoCoNut PorTeR.
IDAHO: Victor's Grand Teton Brewing Co. makes an 8% ABV Black Cauldron Imperial Stout which is as big and mysterious as the mountains for which the brewery was named.
ILLINOIS: The Bourbon County Stout from Chicago's Goose Island beer Co. goes down smooth with notes of oak and bold coffee, but at 14.2% will knock you off your feet at the same time.
IOWA: Mornin' Delight is a 12% imperial stout from Decorah's Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. It's brewed with maple syrup, making it perfect for breakfast. 'Just add pancakes,' the brewery says.
KANSAS: Lawrence's Free State Brewing Co. ages its Owd Macs Imperial Stout in old McCormack's whiskey barrels, hence the name. Dark and slightly sweet, it clocks in at 9.5%.
KENTUCKY: Against the Grain Brewery, based in Louisville, took their 35K sweet stout and doubled it, resulting in a big, comforting 13.1% beer.
LOUISIANA: Loup Garou, the Cajun French phrase for 'werewolf,' embodies this chocolatey, oakey beer. Arnaudeville's Bayou Teche Brewery brewed it to 7.5%, so while it's sessionable enough it still packs a punch.
MAINE: Located in Freeport, Maine Beer Co.'s Dinner says it all. This 8.2% imperial IPA is hearty and hoppy, and you may want to go to sleep afterward.
MARYLAND: Stillwater Artisanal Ales, in Baltimore, introduces Brettanomyces yeast into Westbrook Brewing Co.'s sour gose beer to create its tart, 4.3% Gose Gone Wild.
Editor's choice: Stillwater also makes a Belgian-style witbier, Cellar Door, with white sage and a blend of hops that lend it a citrus-y scent.
Source: RateBeer
MICHIGAN: Bell's Brewery's 10.5% Black Note Stout evokes all things black: dark chocolate, espresso, and sweet, dark fruits. The Galesburg brewery ages it in oak bourbon barrels.
MINNESOTA: Brooklyn Center's Surly Brewing Co. changes the label on its seasonal imperial stout, Darkness, every year to reflect the changing dark flavours. 9.6% ABV can't mask delicious black cherry, chocolate, and toffee notes.
MISSISSIPPI: Straight out of Kiln, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Co. has come up with an imperial rye IPA, Timber Beast, which is spicy, hoppy, and boozy at 9% ABV.
MISSOURI: Abraxas, a word of mystical origin, perfectly describes this 11% imperial stout from St. Louis' Perennial Artisan Ales. Brewed with cocoa nibs and ancho chillies, it ages for nearly a year in rye whiskey barrels.
MONTANA: Missoula's Big Sky Brewing Co. has been making Ivan the Terrible Imperial Stout since '06. The roasty beer was born at 8.75% ABV, but these days is found at 10%.
NEBRASKA: Black Betty (Reserve Series) is a multiple-award-winning Russian Imperial Stout from Nebraska Brewing Co. in Papillon. It's dry and complex at 9% ABV.
NEVADA: With the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas comes new craft breweries like Tenaya Creek. The brewery may not be downtown, but its easy-to-drink 9.3% imperial stout will make you feel like you are.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Unlike regular porters, which are ales, Baltic porters are brewed at lower temperatures like lagers. From Portsmouth, Smuttynose Brewing Co.'s version is raisin-y and rich at 8.7%.
NEW JERSEY: Ocean's Kane Brewing Co. joined the IPA train with Head High (6.5%), but where this beer one-ups the competition is in using four different hops that give it citrus and pine notes.
NEW MEXICO: Elevated IPA is La Cumbre Brewing Co.'s flagship beer. The 7.2% India pale ale is clean and earthy, just like its Albuquerque birthplace.
NORTH CAROLINA: Brewed with local honey and aged in oak barrels, Hickory's Old Hickory Brewery brings something unique to The Event Horizon, an 8.5% ABV imperial stout.
NORTH DAKOTA: The Wood Chipper IPA by Fargo Brewing Co. is velvety and bitter, the way an IPA should be. And as the name implies, it's woody, with notes of pine.
OHIO: Toasted caramel malt brings warm, soothing qualities to Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.'s Siberian Night Imperial Stout. The 9.7% beer from Akron won multiple awards from the Great American Beer Festival.
OKLAHOMA: Prairie Artisan Ales hails from Krebs. It brewed its 13% imperial stout, Bible Belt, with Brooklyn's Evil Twin Brewing Co., and has hints of coffee, vanilla, and chillies.
OREGON: Matt (12.5%), named for two prominent Pacific Northwest brewers named Matt, is a slightly smoked and very boozy American strong ale from Portland's Hair of the Dog Brewing Co.
Editor's choice: Rogue Ales, in Newport, makes a sweet chocolate stout (aptly named 'Chocolate Stout') that is malty and highlights the richness of cocoa, rather than processed chocolate.
Source: RateBeer
PENNSYLVANIA: The Phoenix Kriek by Selin's Grove Brewing Co. (in Selinsgrove, no less) isn't your typical kriek (cherry) sour beer, given that it's jammy and only slightly tart, not to mention the high 8% ABV.
Editor's choice: Hershey, Pennsylvania, isn't just known for its chocolate. Tröegs Brewing Co. brews an IPA, Nugget Nectar, that's so insanely hoppy that it transitions to a near nectar-like smoothness.
Source: RateBeer
RHODE ISLAND: Westerly's Grey Sail Brewing Co. came up with Stargazer Imperial Stout by combining nine different malts and three different hops that, together, create a sweet, full-bodied, and potent 9.7% beer.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Mt. Pleasant's Westbrook Brewing Co. brewed Mexican Cake Imperial Stout to celebrate its first anniversary. Then they made a 10.5% ABV Jack Daniels barrel-aged version -- a limited release that's nearly impossible to find. Buy it if you do.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Named for the pile of dirt the Spearfish brewery sits on, Crow Peak Brewing Co.'s Pile-O-Dirt Porter (6.9%) is medium-bodied, and pleasingly bitter.
TENNESSEE: SUE is a smoked beer by Yazoo Brewing Co., a direct nod to Nashville's history of BBQ. The 9.1% beer takes on notes of the cherrywood it's smoked in.
TEXAS: Atrial Rubicite is Jester King Brewery's first barrel-aged sour fruit beer. The Austin brewery used hundreds of pounds of raspberries to give this 5.8% beer its colour and taste.
UTAH: In SLC, Squatters Craft Beers barrels Fifth Element and lets nature take over the fermentation process, resulting in a champagne-y, light-bodied 6.8 percenter reminiscent of summer stone fruit.
VERMONT: Most people outside the Waterbury area probably haven't had the privilege of trying Heady Topper, the multiple accolade-winning 8% double IPA by The Alchemist. It's widely considered the best beer in the world.
VIRGINIA: AleWerks Brewing Co.'s Bitter Valentine is a crisp and uber hoppy 9% imperial IPA. Now everyone in Williamsburg has something to celebrate on Valentine's Day.
WASHINGTON: Seattle's Fremont Brewing Co. brings the warmth of bourbon to Kentucky Dark Star 9.5% imperial stout, which is barrel-aged for sweetness and booziness.
WASHINGTON, DC: On the Wings of Armageddon from DC Brau Brewing Co. is a 9.2% ABV imperial IPA -- a little fruity, a little bitter, and sharply hoppy.
WEST VIRGINIA: Fayetteville's Bridge Brew Works, like Smuttynose, makes an excellent Baltic porter. At 8.1%, Peregrine Porter is easy to drink and reminiscent of roasted plums.
WISCONSIN: New Glarus Brewing Co. is all about its home state, brewing its 4% Wisconsin Belgian Red with Wisconsin-farmed wheat and infusing it with local Door County cherries.
WYOMING: Snake River Brewing Co. has developed a perfectly balanced foreign-style stout. At 5.8% it won't knock you out, but the slight sweetness and richness are made to relax after a long day skiing in Jackson Hole.
