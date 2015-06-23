Beer lovers rated the best beers in America this year

For the seventh year running, Pliny the Elder, a popular double IPA produced by California-based Russian River Brewing Co., has topped the list of the Best Commercial Beers in America by Zymurgy, the official magazine of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA).

This is the thirteenth year that the magazine polled members of AHA to vote for up to 20 of their favourite beers.

More than 19,000 votes were cast for nearly 6,000 different beers. IPAs have been taking the highest ranks in recent years, according to AHA, with eight of this year’s top 10 beers being IPAs.

Russian River was also named the top-ranked brewery in the poll. Below are the 10 top-ranked beers and breweries in America; you can find the complete list on the AHA website.

Top-ranked beers:

1. Russian River — Pliny the Elder

2. Bell’s — Two Hearted Ale

3. Ballast Point — Sculpin IPA

4. Stone — Enjoy By IPA

5. Founders — Breakfast Stout

6. The Alchemist — Heady Topper

7. Bell’s — Hopslam Ale

8. Three Floyds — Zombie Dust

9. Dogfish Head — 90 Minute IPA

10. Firestone Walker — Wookey Jack

Top-ranked breweries:

1. Russian River Brewing Co., Santa Rosa, CA

2. Stone Brewing Co., Escondido, CA

3. Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo, MI

4. Founders Brewing Co., Grand Rapids, MI

5. Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Paso Robles, CA

6. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, CA and Mills River, NC

7. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE

8. Lagunitas Brewing C., Petaluma, CA and Chicago, IL

9. Ballast Point Brewing Co., San Diego, CA

10. Deschutes Brewery, Bend, OR

