I spent 6 days at Disney World in sweltering heat and rain. These 14 beauty products didn’t budge all day.

I visited Disney World in the middle of August, meaning it was often hot and rainy.

Throughout my trip, there were 14 beauty products that held up despite the weather.

The makeup also lasted through countless meals and hours spent on rides.

In the middle of August, I packed my car with a few suitcases and headed to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

I spent six days in the theme park, and experienced just about everything Florida weather has to offer: high temperatures, glaring sun, extreme humidity, and sporadic thunderstorms.

But through all the weather changes, countless meals, and hours spent on rides, there were 14 beauty products that held up and kept me looking fresh in photos. Here’s what I used.

I used a combination of 5 products to keep my face looking smooth all day

Before applying any makeup, I made sure to moisturize and apply sunscreen to prevent as much sun damage as possible.

Once I’d done that, I went in with Rare Beauty’s $US26 ($AU35) Pore Diffusing Primer as a base. I found that Hard Candy’s $US6 ($AU8) Glamoflauge Full Coverage Foundation was the perfect second layer to wear in the Florida heat, as it didn’t look cakey on the skin but still provided the coverage I wanted.

I also used the Rare Beauty $US19 ($AU25) Liquid Touch Brightening concealer on days when I needed a little extra help under my eyes – after all, you don’t get much sleep during Disney vacations.

Had I worn these products on their own, I probably would have looked like a mess at the end of each day. But with the help of MAC’s $US30 ($AU40) Fix+ setting spray and Coty’s $US6 ($AU8) Airspun face powder, the products I applied earlier hardly budged.

Even on vacation, I couldn’t go without bold eye makeup

Sharp eyeliner is a daily staple for me, so on this trip, I brought two products that I knew I could count on: a $US24 ($AU32) green About Face Matte Fluid Eye Paint, and the $US19 ($AU25) black Rare Beauty liquid liner.

Additionally, I wore the $US25 ($AU34) Milk Makeup Kush mascara each day, and occasionally added a layer of the $US5 ($AU7) e.l.f. liquid eye shadow underneath to add some sparkle.

To make sure my eyeliner didn’t smudge when it rained or became too hot outside, I used the $US5 ($AU7) Wet n Wild Photo Focus eye-shadow primer underneath, and a tiny bit of the $US4 ($AU5) Rimmel Stay Matte pressed powder on my eyelids.

I kept my eyebrow routine simple with only 2 products

I knew that I would be spending a bit of time doing my eye and face makeup each morning of my trip, so I wanted to keep my eyebrow routine minimal.

I first filled in my brows with the $US3 ($AU4) e.l.f. Instant Lift brow pencil, and then shaped them with the $US23 ($AU31) MAC Big Boost fibre gel.

I didn’t wear a ton of lipstick at Disney, but there’s one I’d recommend to everyone

I’m a longtime fan of Maybelline’s $US9 ($AU12) Super Stay Matte Ink lipstick, so I knew I had to bring at least one shade with me to Disney World.

I chose the vibrant red lipstick called Dancer, and wore it during numerous days of my trip. Not only did it last for more than 12 hours each day, but it also made it through meals with hardly any touch-ups.

Of course, you don’t need makeup when vacationing at Disney World. Trips to the theme park can be hot, hectic, and sometimes it’s better to just not wear any at all.

But with this routine, I was able to find a balance between glam and comfort all week long.