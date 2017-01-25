The best chair to alleviate back and neck pain is a sack -- here's why

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

The INSIDER Summary:

• Regular chairs can hurt your neck and back. • This sack from Yogibo helps reduce pressure points. • It’s because of the unique beads and makes you feel like you’re on a memory foam mattress.

If you walk past my desk at work, you will find me cross-legged and hunched over, clackity-clacking away on my keyboard. Not surprisingly, my back and neck are paying the price.

In an effort to beat back and neck pain, I’ve combed the web for the best ergonomic and lounging chairs — all of them claiming to offer superior support.

The thing that did it for me, though, wasn’t a $600 padded leather chair or a swivel chair with fixed lumbar support. It was a sack from Yogibo, which looked a lot like a bean bag chair I used to have when I was 10.

Yes, plopping onto a bag filled with beads seems counterintuitive. But Yogibo doesn’t make a typical bean bag chair.

Yogibos are made from a stretchable cotton-lycra fabric and will accommodate even the most fussy or fidgety people.

Fitted with this durable and stretchy casing and stuffed with frictionless beads, the Yogibo conforms to your body’s unique curves and reduces pressure points.

A traditional bean bag envelopes you when you sit down — and not in a comforting way. The beads that fill the bag shift the instant you sit down, and, before you know it, you’re surrounded by a giant puff and left with little cushioning.

Stretching out on a Yogibo, though, feels less like you’re sitting on a bean bag and more like you’re lounging on a memory foam mattress.

My favourite piece of furniture is the Yogibo Max — the company’s best seller. It’s a plush, six-foot bean bag that you can easily mould into a chair, recliner, sofa, or bed.

The Yogibo Max, which can accommodate up to four people, is perfect for watching Monday Night Football, gaming, nodding off, and so much more.

Yogibo Max, $239, available at Amazon.

You can also find more Yogibo furniture here.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

NOW WATCH: This Spanish hotel is made out of glass



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.