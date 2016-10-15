The most popular beach destinations right now

Sarah Schmalbruch
Puerto Vallerta Mexico Beachaxl5188 / iStock

Summer is on its way, which means soon most of us will be wishing we were on a beach.

Booking site KAYAK just released its 2016 Holiday Travel Hacker Guide, which outlines the 10 most popular beach destinations this year, and the best time to buy a flight there.

From Hawaii to Australia, here’s where you should be soaking up the sun once the cold hits.

10. Sydney, Australia

master2 / iStock

Best time to book: one month in advance.

9. San José del Cabo, Mexico

Amalia Ferreira-Espino / iStock

Best time to book: two months in advance.

8. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

AtanasBozhikovNasko / iStock

Best time to book: one month in advance.

7. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

axl5188 / iStock

Best time to book: one month in advance.

6. Maui, Hawaii

Eva Browning / iStock

Best time to book: one month in advance.

5. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Photo: iStock

Best time to book: two weeks or one month in advance.

4. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

ddmitr / iStock

Best time to book: two weeks or one month in advance.

3. Miami, Florida

ventdusud / iStock

Best time to book: one month in advance.

2. Honolulu, Hawaii

Flickr / Edmund Garman. CC by 2.0

Best time to book: one month in advance.

1. Cancun, Mexico

pashapixel / iStock

Best time to book: two weeks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.