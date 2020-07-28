The 20 best beaches on the planet in 2020

Shutterstock/Luciano Albano Baia do Sancho in Brazil.

The best beaches in the world for 2020 have been announced in the annual TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards.

The ranking is determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings of beaches on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

From the wild coastline of the Outer Hebrides in Scotland to secluded hidden bays with shimmering seas in Brazil, there’s a beach for everyone.

Here are the top 20 beaches to add to your bucket list.

20. Woolacombe Beach, Woolacombe, UK

Shutterstock

Three miles long, this British beach was praised for being both beautiful in wild weather and delightful in sunnier times.

19. Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

iStock / Andrey Danilovich

With the brightest of seas, pale sands, and striking palm trees, Bavaro Beach looks straight out of a postcard.

18. Maho Bay Beach, Cruz Bay, St. John

One TripAdvisor user wrote that they swam with a sea turtle at Maho Bay Beach and then “came ashore to sunbathe with an iguana.”

17. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres

Aleksandar Todorovic / Shutterstock

This Mexican island beach was praised for its “calm turquoise waters, pure white powdery sand, and water so blue, it makes the sky look pale.”

16. Saint Pete Beach, Florida

Getty/Joe Raedle

This vast Florida beach benefits from beautiful sunset views over the sea.

15. La Concha Beach, San Sebastián, Spain

S-F / Shutterstock

This beautiful beach is surrounded by mountains and has a lovely architectural promenade.

14. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands

“Endless sea, fine sand, spectacular views, yachts, fancy stalls, Ibiza on the horizon,” read one traveller’s review of Playa se Ses Illetes.

13. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

This spectacular beach is one of the largest on the Isle of Harris and has a quaint beach hut selling refreshments and gifts.

12. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India

Radhanagar Beach was described as “one of the most serene and scenic beaches in the world.”

11. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

Shutterstock

Siesta Beach was praised as “a pristine beach that never seems to end” as well as a “photographer’s dream.”

10. Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Cyclades

Tripadvisor

The Greek beach was called the island’s “magnificent jewel.”

9. Varadero Beach, Varadero, Cuba

Shutterstock

“As good as it gets,” wrote one traveller of Varadero Beach.

8. Flamenco Beach, Culebra, Puerto Rico

ARENA Creative © Lonely Planet

A beach with clear blue seas and a mountain backdrop – “You can’t take a bad picture here,” said one reviewer.

7. Eagle Beach, Aruba

littleny / Shutterstock

Eagle Beach is widely considered the most beautiful in Aruba, described as “private, quiet, serene, amazing!”

6. Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

Jo Ann Snover/Shutterstock

A trip to the Cayman Islands isn’t complete without a visit to this famous beach.

5. Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Brazil

Getty/Vitor Marigo

These beautiful beaches are known as the Caribbean of Brazil.

4. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily

Shutterstock

“The sand is golden, the water is crystal clear and there are plenty of fish, so definitely bring a snorkel,” wrote one fan of this Italian beach.

3. Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba

Wikimedia

With sand as soft as flour and calm sea, “all you need is a beach chair and a piña colada,” wrote one traveller.

2. Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Shutterstock

A picture-perfect paradise, the colour of the sea at Grace Bay Beach will take your breath away.

1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

Shutterstock/Luciano Albano

Climb down stairs to this beach and prepare to have your breath taken away. “As you walk through a small trail, you can’t imagine what awaits you. The heavenly view seems like a mirage,” said one reviewer.

