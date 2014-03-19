The 10 Best Beaches In The World

In order to celebrate the impending end to this nightmare of a winter, why not grab your passport and head to sunnier shores?

TripAdvisor just came out with their Travellers’ Choice Awards for the best beaches around the globe, and found that Baia do Sancho in Brazil is the people’s choice. The rest of the list includes beaches set in such diverse locales as Australia, Spain, and Wales.

The winning beaches were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

Here are the top 10 beaches around the world, according to TripAdvisor users:

1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil





The only way to reach this “paradise” is by foot, but it’s well worth it for the high cliffs and crystal clear water.

2. Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos





This beach is lined with beautiful resorts.

3. Flamenco Beach, Culebra, Puerto Rico





This secluded beach has calm, clear waters perfect for spotting sea life.

4. Rabbit Beach, Lampedusa, Italy





This Mediterranean beach is shallow enough to wade out in for a while.

5. Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Island, Australia





Make sure you catch the view from the look out at Tongue Point.

6. Playa de ses Illetes, Formentera, Spain





The smallest of the Balearic Islands, the beach can be reached only by ferry from Ibiza.

7. Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychelles





It has a sheltered cove which makes it perfect for spotting sea life.

8. Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii





Named the best beach in the U.S.

9. Rhossili Bay, Swansea, Wales





Take the trek to the small island of Worm’s Head during low tide.

10. Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Bars and shops line this popular Mexican beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.