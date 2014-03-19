The 10 Best Beaches In America

Lucky for those of us with spring fever, TripAdvisor

just released its latest list of the best beaches across the nation through their Travellers’ Choice Beaches Award

s.

It officially seems like the time to campaign for that trip to Hawaii, as it nabbed seven of the top ten spots. Florida and South Carolina were the only other two states that made the top ten.

The winning beaches were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

Here are top 10 beaches to visit in the U.S.:

1. Lanikai Beach, Kailua, Oahu, Hawaii

This lifeguard-less beach is easy to access and considered picture perfect with white sand, calm water, and surrounding palm trees.

2. Ka’anapali Beach, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii

Great for spotting the wildlife made up of whales and turtles, or just soaking up the sun.

3. Siesta Key Public Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

The “clean, hard-packed sand” make thefreeyoga classeson the beach for four days of the week well worth it.

4. Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii

Great for surfing and swimming with a long pier to observe everything.

5. Wai’anapanapa State Park, Hana, Maui, Hawaii

This black sand beach is the perfect place to picnic or camp on the Road to Hana.

6. Wailea Beach, Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

Clean and calm with a paved walkway to the see the hotels and restaurants.

7. Hunting Island State Park, Beaufort, South Carolina

Includes a vast campground as well as the oldest climbable lighthouse in the state.

8. Manini’owali Beach (Kua Bay), Kailua-Kona, Island of Hawaii, Hawaii

Not easy to access, but this beach with limited shade is ideal for those eager for a tan.

9. Saint Pete Beach, Saint Pete Beach, Florida

A wide beach with many resorts and restaurants nearby.

10. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii

