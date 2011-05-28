The 10 Best Beaches In America

Leah Goldman
Photo: diana via Flickr

Looking for an awesome beach to relax on Memorial Day?Dr. Beach himself (aka Dr. Steven P. Leatherman), puts together a yearly guide to the best beaches in America. Dr. Leatherman is an expert in environmental science and his research has taken him to  beaches across the country.

Leatherman ranks the beaches on 50 criteria including the local scene, sand quality, water quality, smell, and environmental management.

Beaches on both coasts of the U.S. made the list, and Florida beaches appear on the list three times.

#10 Cape Florida State Park—Key Biscayne, Fla.

#9 Waimanalo Bay Beach Park—Oahu, Hawaii

#8 Coast Guard Beach—Cape Cod, Mass.

#7 Beachwalker Park—Kiwah Island, S.C.

#6 St. George Island State Park—Florida Panhandle

#5 Cape Hatteras—Outerbanks, N.C.

#4 Main Beach—East Hampton, N.Y.

#3 Kahanamoku Beach—Wakiki, Oahu, Hawaii

#2 Coronado Beach—San Diego, Calif.

#1 Siesta Beach—Sarasota, Fla.

