The 15 Best Tropical Beaches In The World

Photo: BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock.com

As temperatures drop below freezing in much of the northern hemisphere, most of us are dreaming about lying on a warm sand beach, tropical drink in-hand while listening to the waves lap at the shore. We found the 15 best beaches in the world to visit right now. We looked at tropical climates and only included beach destinations that are hot right now — no diss to the Hamptons or the French Riviera.



From South America to the South Pacific and everywhere in between, here are the world’s best beaches for a winter getaway.

Tulum, Mexico, is known as the site of some ancient Mayan ruins, but it's also home to a phenomenal beach where you can swim in the clear waters while looking out at the ancient structures. Jobson's Cove is a tiny pink-sand beach in Bermuda that's surrounding by an amazing rock formation that creates a calm wading pool. Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman Island is a 5.5-mile long beach (the name is actually a misnomer) that's great for walking, sunbathing, or wading in the calm waters. Eleuthera, a 110-mile long island in the Bahamas that's just east of Nassau, has miles of completely unspoiled and empty pink sand beaches. Miami Beach, Florida, wins for its wide swaths of sand filled with glamorous and beautiful people and its bumping nightlife. Come here to see and be seen. Navio Beach in Vieques, Puerto Rico, has rough waves that attract surfers, rock formations that attract rock climbers, and a cool laid-back vibe that draws a young and hip crowd. The North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, is famous for its rough waters which make for world-class surfing. Some of the best beaches for surfing here are Sunset Beach and Ehukai Beach (Banzai Pipeline) — both of which are sites for the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing. Punalu'u Beach is a gorgeous black-sand beach on Hawaii's Big Island. It's not the best for swimming, but it is a great place to see turtles, seals, and other wildlife. Punta del Este is a bustling beach in Uruguay that has a fun party vibe. Beautiful bodies fill Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where people drink cachaca, play volleyball, sunbathe, and just look pretty. Tel Aviv, Israel, is one of the few metropolitan cities in the world that has beautiful beaches. At Gordon Beach, people sunbathe, play matkot (beach tennis), and swim — just steps from the bustling city. India's Kadmat Island is a small stretch of pristine sand in the Indian Ocean that's part of the Lakshadweep Archipelago. It has great beaches and clear water that's home to dolphins and other marine life. Australia's Bondi Beach, just outside of Sydney, is a beautiful enclosed beach that has strong waves for surfing and an attractive crowd of beach-goers. Matira Beach in Bora Bora, French Polynesia, has sparkling turquoise water, white sand beaches, and romantic over-water bungalows where you can really enjoy it all. Now explore some other destinations around the world. 13 Places You Need To Visit In 2013 >

