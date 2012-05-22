The 10 Best Under-The-Radar Beach Hotels On The Planet

Photo: Oyster.com
All that time spent getting bikini-body ready is about to pay off.Our friends at Oyster.com helped us compile a list of hotels located on the world’s most beautiful beaches.
And while only a few are in U.S. territories, the rest of the contenders are well worth the price of an international plane ticket.
Rooms starting at $130
The hotel is actually 30 colourful cottages sprawled along the coastline. The hotel boasts an outdoor dining area, bar, and saltwater pool.
The landscape is uniquely Jamaican and includes aloe vera plants and colourful cacti.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $200
The hotel sits on a white-sand beach just minutes north of Playa del Carmen and boasts five pools and a property with with tropical forests and lagoons.
Plus, each room has a furnished balcony and bathroom with a jetted tub.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $250
The hotel sits right on the beach, and in the middle of tropical gardens, in northern Nevis. Guests of the historic plantation inn reside in cottage-style accommodations adorned with custom-stocked minibars, coffeemakers and free Wi-Fi.
The hotel also boasts a freshwater pool with ocean views and a Jacuzzi.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $300
The hotel sits right on the beach and houses a pool and upscale restaurant and lounge.
The boutique hotel offers a quiet, intimate atmosphere and rooms with five-star features.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $310
The hotel sits on its own private island and boasts one of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic.
Every room comes complete with a private Jacuzzi tub and the hotel boasts enviable pools.
Souce: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $380
The hotel, which houses three beach-side pools, sits on a private, white-sand beach. As an added bonus, the Mariettas Islands, a marine preserve, sits only a few miles out to sea.
The hotel encompasses 22 acres, which include a spa, three gourmet restaurants and Jack Nicklaus golf courses.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $400
The hotel's 170-acre property is attached to a national park and comes complete with seven, fairly isolated, beaches.
Caneel Bay was built from a historic sugar plantation and boasts in-room WiFi and a pool.
Rooms starting at $500
If the fact that the hotel sits on St. Martin's most beautiful beach wasn't enough, the hotel also boasts two pools overlooking the Baie Loungue.
The hotel, which sits on 55 acres filled with tropical flora and fauna, houses a 12,000-bottle wine cellar and two restaurants.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $580
The remote hotel, which sits in one of Jamaica's most lush tropical settings, is located near Frenchman's Cove. The cove has the designation as being one of the world's most beautiful beaches.
Rooms come complete with a private, in-room steam room or an outdoor Jacuzzi.
Source: Oyster.com
Rooms starting at $950
Every one of the 15 villa suites offered at Hotel Le Toiny include a private infinity-edge pool and offers unparalleled views of the island.
The hotel sits on 28 acres of hills, tropical landscaping, and beach. Plus, Hotel Le Toiny houses one of St. Barts best restaurants.
Source: Oyster.com
