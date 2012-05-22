The 10 Best Under-The-Radar Beach Hotels On The Planet

Abby Rogers
caneel bay beach virgin islands

Photo: Oyster.com

All that time spent getting bikini-body ready is about to pay off.Our friends at Oyster.com helped us compile a list of hotels located on the world’s most beautiful beaches.

And while only a few are in U.S. territories, the rest of the contenders are well worth the price of an international plane ticket.

Jake's, Jamaica

Treasure Beach

Rooms starting at $130

The hotel is actually 30 colourful cottages sprawled along the coastline. The hotel boasts an outdoor dining area, bar, and saltwater pool.

The landscape is uniquely Jamaican and includes aloe vera plants and colourful cacti.

Source: Oyster.com

Fairmont Mayakoba, Playa Del Carmen

Ctra Federal Cancun

Rooms starting at $200

The hotel sits on a white-sand beach just minutes north of Playa del Carmen and boasts five pools and a property with with tropical forests and lagoons.

Plus, each room has a furnished balcony and bathroom with a jetted tub.

Source: Oyster.com

Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, Nevis

Nisbet Plantation

Rooms starting at $250

The hotel sits right on the beach, and in the middle of tropical gardens, in northern Nevis. Guests of the historic plantation inn reside in cottage-style accommodations adorned with custom-stocked minibars, coffeemakers and free Wi-Fi.

The hotel also boasts a freshwater pool with ocean views and a Jacuzzi.

Source: Oyster.com

Koa Kea Resort Hotel, Kauai, Hawaii

2251 Po'ipu Road

Rooms starting at $300

The hotel sits right on the beach and houses a pool and upscale restaurant and lounge.

The boutique hotel offers a quiet, intimate atmosphere and rooms with five-star features.

Source: Oyster.com

Gran Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republican

Isla Cayo Levantado

Rooms starting at $310

The hotel sits on its own private island and boasts one of the best beaches in the Dominican Republic.

Every room comes complete with a private Jacuzzi tub and the hotel boasts enviable pools.

Souce: Oyster.com

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort, Mexico

Carretera Federal 200

Rooms starting at $380

The hotel, which houses three beach-side pools, sits on a private, white-sand beach. As an added bonus, the Mariettas Islands, a marine preserve, sits only a few miles out to sea.

The hotel encompasses 22 acres, which include a spa, three gourmet restaurants and Jack Nicklaus golf courses.

Source: Oyster.com

Caneel Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands

PO Box 720

Rooms starting at $400

The hotel's 170-acre property is attached to a national park and comes complete with seven, fairly isolated, beaches.

Caneel Bay was built from a historic sugar plantation and boasts in-room WiFi and a pool.

Source: Oyster.com

La Samanna, St. Martin/St. Maarten

Baie Longue Bp 4077

Rooms starting at $500

If the fact that the hotel sits on St. Martin's most beautiful beach wasn't enough, the hotel also boasts two pools overlooking the Baie Loungue.

The hotel, which sits on 55 acres filled with tropical flora and fauna, houses a 12,000-bottle wine cellar and two restaurants.

Source: Oyster.com

Geejam, Jamaica

Port Antonio, Jamaica

Rooms starting at $580

The remote hotel, which sits in one of Jamaica's most lush tropical settings, is located near Frenchman's Cove. The cove has the designation as being one of the world's most beautiful beaches.

Rooms come complete with a private, in-room steam room or an outdoor Jacuzzi.

Source: Oyster.com

Hotel Le Toiny, St. Barts

Anse de Toiny

Rooms starting at $950

Every one of the 15 villa suites offered at Hotel Le Toiny include a private infinity-edge pool and offers unparalleled views of the island.

The hotel sits on 28 acres of hills, tropical landscaping, and beach. Plus, Hotel Le Toiny houses one of St. Barts best restaurants.

Source: Oyster.com

The best part of hotels is the amenities

Check the 10 hotels with the best tech perks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.