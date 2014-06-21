The Best Grills You Can Buy

When the mercury starts to rise, everything is better when it’s done outside, including (and maybe especially) cooking.

The summer cookout is a rite and a ritual, but if you don’t have a good barbecue to grill on, then you aren’t doing the tradition justice. Luckily, our friends at FindTheBest helped us put together a list of the best gas barbecues currently on the market to make grilling easier and tastier.



FindTheBest came up with a “Smart Rating” for the grills by looking at features and specifications, construction material, and warranty. If two grills were tied in FindTheBest’s rankings, we used price as a tiebreaker, with the cheaper grill receiving a higher ranking.

Napoleon Grills

The Napoleon Prestige II PT750RSBI

13. Napoleon Prestige II PT750RSBI ($3,299)

The Prestige II has enough surface area to comfortably grill food for up to eight people at once. Seven burners provide a ton of flexibility in the heat range and cooking temperatures.

Available not only in propane but in natural gas as well, the Prestige Pro PRO600 gets the job done and takes care of the environment to boot. And because the natural gas option is efficient, you won’t have to change tanks in the middle of your cookout.

Similar to its PRO600 cousin, the PRO500 delivers the same, six-burner efficiency — also in propane or natural gas — for about $US700 cheaper. The only down side is that it’s a little less effective at heating, and has a smaller cooking area per burner than then PRO600.

The Blue Ember BE65078-584 has a porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grate, the most durable material on the market, and it’s resistant to chipping. It’s affordable and compact, with five burners that can cook for up to six.

The Blue Ember BE50070-587 is small but powerful. Four burners deliver 140 BTUs, or British Thermal Units, which is a lot higher than average for a grill of this size. It can comfortably cook for four to five people.

FindTheBest

The Blue Ember BE50070-587

The most impressive and useful feature on the Char-Broil T-36D is that it comes equipped with infrared technology, which means achieves a higher cooking temperature more quickly than other grills.

The Char-Broil Commercial packs a punch for the price. It’s small and transportable, but its four burners can cook for up to five hungry burger or steak lovers.

You’ll have no trouble achieving searing perfection on this model of the Napoleon Prestige, which delivers 160 BTUs of heat energy per square inch. That’s a lot of heat for a lot of grilling space: 900 square inches of surface area for anything you care to cook.

The Kenmore S3218ANB has five burners and is perfect for a large backyard or patio. Reasonably priced, it heats well and serves up to six.

The four-burner Kenmore BG1734B’s grilling grate is made of porcelain-coated steel, which is resistant not only to chipping but to rust as well, which is perfect if you keep your grill outside.

If you’re really ready to grill for a crowd, go for the Napoleon GEMINI, whose six-burners can evenly prepare food for eight people at a time. This grill also has an infrared cooking option.

Amazon

The Napoleon Prestige V PF450

Before you get intimidated by the price, you should know that the Napoleon Prestige V is very good at what it does. It has a massive cooking area of 1,100 square inches, and a whopping seven burners.

The $US2,000 cheaper price tag than the PF600 model makes the PF450 the best grill on the market. With 190 BTUs of heat energy and six burners, this barbecue can be propane- or natural gas-fuelled, and even comes with a smoker box so you can impress your friends with that authentic smokiness at your next cookout.

