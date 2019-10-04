The 50 best bars in the world in 2019

- The winners of the World’s 50 Best Bars Awards 2019 have been announced.
- The list is voted for by an academy of over 520 renowned bartenders, consultants, drinks writers, and cocktail specialists worldwide.
- At an awards ceremony in London on Thursday night, 17 new entries from across the globe were celebrated for appearing on the list for the first time since it began in 2009.
- New York’s aperitivo-style Italian bar Dante took the top spot, closely followed by London’s Connaught Bar and Florería Atlántico in Buenos Aires.
- Here are the best bars in the world, ranked in ascending order.
50. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome
49. Coa, Hong Kong
48. Artesian, London
47. Kwānt, London
46. Electric Bing Sutt, Beirut
45. Sober Company, Shanghai
44. 1930, Milan
43. Maybe Sammy, Sydney
42. Trick Dog, San Francisco
41. Swift, London
40. Happiness Forgets, London
39. Lyaness, London
38. The Old Man, Singapore
37. Tjoget, Stockholm
36. Little Red Door, Paris
35. Speak Low, Shanghai
34. Schumann’s, Munich
33. Presidente, Buenos Aires
32. La Factoria, San Juan
31. Baba Au Rum, Athens
30. Operation Dagger, Singapore
29. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
28. Scout, London
27. El Copitas, St. Petersburg
26. Employees Only, New York
25. Dr. Stravinsky, Barcelona
24. The SG Club, Tokyo
23. Coupette, London
22. The Dead Rabbit, New York
21. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei
20. Paradiso, Barcelona
19. Salmon Guru, Madrid
18. High Five, Tokyo
17. Himkok, Oslo
16. Three Sheets, London
15. Guilhotina, Sao Paulo
14. Katana Kitten, New York
13. Carnaval, Lima
12. Native, Singapore
11. Manhattan, Singapore
10. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
9. The Old Man, Hong Kong
8. Atlas, Singapore
7. Attaboy, New York
6. The Clumsies, Athens
5. American Bar, London
4. The Nomad, New York
3. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires
2. Connaught Bar, London
1. Dante, New York
