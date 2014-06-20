The 12 Best Bars In New York's Financial District

New York City’s Financial District is the economic center of the entire country.
However, the area is also a hidden gem when it comes to bars, pubs, and brew houses.
We set out to find the coolest watering holes, by reading Yelp reviews, surveying FiDi locals, and checking the places out on our own.
From the Full Shilling on Pearl Street to Becketts on Stone Street, here are the best places to drink in New York’s Financial District.
If early day drinking is more your style then 121 Fulton Street can get your weekend started right with its incredible brunch special: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm, it offers a $US30 breakfast that includes all-you-can-drink mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Located in a building that's been around since 1603, Becketts combines old school style and new school drinking with 2 floors and 24 TVs.
From March to November, Becketts transforms into one of the best outdoor bars in the city by putting out benches and tables right on Stone Street.
Don't let the morbid name fool you. The Dead Rabbit is a very lively establishment with one of the most fully-stocked taprooms in the city.
There's also a classic parlor with 72 'historically-accurate' cocktails, and even a grocery store that sells many oils, spreads, and dry goods.
Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is one of the oldest bars in the country.
George Washington himself once frequented the iconic tavern, and today it continues to draw in patrons to its Porterhouse Bar with its cool history and large beer selection.
If beer is not your flavour, the tavern's Dingle Whiskey Bar has many fine whiskeys and liquors.
Located near the old Fulton Fish Market, Fresh Salt derives its name from its seaport neighbourhood. 'Fresh, Salt, and Smoked Fish' was actually an advertisement on the original building.
The bar serves a creative cocktail selection, pub food, and beer.
The Full Shilling bills itself as an authentic Irish pub -- and it actually is one. The bar itself is 101 years old and was shipped directly from Ireland, and many staff members hail from the Emerald Isle themselves.
Shilling's distance from the New York Stock Exchange has also made it a popular place for after work drinks among many Wall Street types.
Located on the famed Stone Street, The Growler Bites and Brews features a wide variety of beers and cocktails.
The bar is busiest on weekends, when people come for the $12 unlimited build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, which takes place between noon and 5pm on weekends.
There is also a cocktail bar called Underdog, which is located underneath the main bar.
Located just blocks from the South Street Seaport, the Iron Horse is one of the most outrageously fun bars in FiDi.
Big sporting events play on the bar's large projection screen TVs and the crowd is always rowdy.
Mad Dog and Beans stands out from the competition as one of the only Mexican cantinas in the heart of the Financial District.
It serves the best guacamole and margaritas south of City Hall, and has a fun Western-esque atmosphere.
With great beer, wine, and cocktails and a low-key vibe, the Stone Street Tavern is a laid-back locale in the middle of the bustling Financial District.
Enjoy a drink outdoors while people-watching on Stone Street or come for brunch.
Ulysses' Folk House is not just one of the most well-known bars in New York. It's also one of the best.
The bar has been top-rated for its pints, pub fare, and cocktails, along with its Irish ambiance.
This is the one bar you can't miss in the Financial District.
While most FiDi bars focus on beer and cocktails, Vintry Wine and Whiskey features an impressive 500-bottle wine list, as well as a substantial array of whiskeys from countries like Scotland, Canada, and Japan.
