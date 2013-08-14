The 10 Best Barber Shops In Manhattan

Finding a great barber can be an anxiety-inducing ordeal, especially in a big, expensive city like New York. There’s the cost to worry about, as well as the traumatic experience of a botched haircut.
Luckily, the folks over at Yelp helped us put together a list of the best barber shops in Manhattan.
Yelp reviewers deemed 3 Aces Barber Shop their top pick for a precise and affordable cut, but Yelp users had nothing but praise for all the shops that made the cut.
1 West 35 Street
Midtown West
While Fifth Avenue Barber Shop is still relatively new to the neighbourhood, it's managed to build a strong rapport with customers, who rave about the barbers' attention to detail and happiness to engage in a friendly conversation.
'There is definitely a focus on those little details that make the difference,' wrote Scott S. 'The whole team is young, focused, proud of what they do, (and) totally professional.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
119 West 56th Street
Midtown West
Nestled in the chic lobby of Le Parker Meridien, Sharps provides cuts and shaves using their own products. Let them pamper you while enjoying a cold Coke -- in a glass bottle, no less.
'I took my fiance to Sharps for a cut and straight razor shave as a gift,' Prudence T. wrote. 'He said, and I quote, 'this might be one of the best things that's ever happened to me.''
137 Allen Street
Lower East Side
Dickson is known for its badass barbers and punkish style. Customers relax in an unpretentious atmosphere where they can chat with the stylists, who are more than happy to provide free trims between cuts.
'For a LONG time, I would bounce around from shop to shop, trying to find 'my' place. Now, Dickson is the only place I'll go,' Brett O. said.
181 Mulberry Street
Little Italy, Nolita
Barber's Blueprint calls itself 'part upscale salon, part homey neighbourhood barbershop.' Some lucky customers even get a shot of whiskey as a treat at the end of their appointments.
'They take appointments so you don't have to wait around for hours, or take a chance they won't be packed,' wrote John H. 'I call a few minutes before I leave my office and they always get me out in a hurry, with a great haircut.'
49 West 72 Street
Upper West Side
A small, three-chair neighbourhood barber shop, the stylists are commended for their ability to cut and style any hair type or texture.
They're also great with kids; as Yelp reviewer Heather K. noted, 'Our barber did an amazing job, especially considering our son would not sit still and broke into a full tantrum during the cut.'
Upper West Side
Boutique focuses on providing quick, quality haircuts and shaves for men. The shop is a welcoming environment, with warm colours that match the equally warm personalities of the barbers.
'Every time I walk out I like my haircut,' Will W. wrote. 'The guys there are genuinely nice and most importantly, I get a consistently good and reasonably priced haircut.'
130 Church Street
Civic Center, TriBeCa
Family operated 'Doctor' Mike & Son takes customer satisfaction seriously. They treat all of their clients like family, ready with a warm handshake the minute someone walks through the door.
''Doctor of Hairology... using Russian Technology!' That's what jovial Dr. Mike said to me after my haircut the other day,' said Jeremy D. 'He's a great guy with 45 years of experience and many, many loyal customers.'
11 Broadway
Financial District
11 Broadway Barbershop is conveniently located for Wall Street-types who need a good, quick haircut close to the office. It's also seen some notable figures through its doors, like New York City Speaker of the Council Christine Quinn.
'I live on Staten Island and am downtown a few times a month for work, and make a point to stop into 11 Broadway for my haircut when I'm in the neighbourhood. It's really that worth it,' Christopher G. wrote.
322 East 59th Street
Midtown East
Bedford Barbers' customers rave about the fair prices and friendly demeanor of the stylists and other staff, especially from their mascot, a boxer named Dutch.
'They did an amazing job, amazing smooth shave, and they use CREW product to style,' Gabriella C. said. 'And I really, really, really love the dog they have that's always there, so sweet!'
664 9th Avenue
Hell's Kitchen, Midtown West
For $US15 you get a quick, clean haircut from any of the five expert barbers operating this old-school barber shop in Hell's Kitchen. It may be small and simple, but customers love the no-nonsense environment and services.
'There's not a lot of frill to this place, just a solid, old-school haircut -- complete with a straight razor as a finishing touch -- for a very reasonable price,' wrote Mike C. 'I left feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. I will make every effort to come back here the next time I am in NYC.'
