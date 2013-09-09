The 10 Best Barber Shops In London

Men who look their best often do so because they had a great barber to help them.

We’ve put together a list of the top 10 barber shops in London, thanks to our friends at Yelp.

Murdock’s Shoreditch location came out on top, but their Covent Gardens location also made the list.

In a city as stylish as London, the barbers at any of these shops are guaranteed to make you look good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.