The 10 Best Barber Shops In London

Men who look their best often do so because they had a great barber to help them.
We’ve put together a list of the top 10 barber shops in London, thanks to our friends at Yelp.
Murdock’s Shoreditch location came out on top, but their Covent Gardens location also made the list.
In a city as stylish as London, the barbers at any of these shops are guaranteed to make you look good.
9 Curzon Street
Mayfair
Trumper is known for its wide array of high-quality grooming products, which they use during cuts and shaves, and which customers can buy to pamper themselves at home.
Yelp user Tom B. says that 'gentlemen come to Trumper for the sheer luxury of being shaved by an expert; to have their face swathed in hot towels, lathered and shaved, then moisturized and massaged is a truly pleasurable experience.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
38 Goodge Street
Fitzrovia
Sandwiched between a jewelry store and an Italian restaurant, Nicholas Barber Shop has been on Goodge Street for more than 40 years. And in 40 years they've amassed a following of loyal customers who like the reliable service.
'I've been going to Nicholas for about two years,' writes Joseph T. 'I get a standard back and sides cut which they do quickly and well for a cheap price. The last time I got my hair cut somewhere proper they told me I had difficult hair to cut, so I imagine the guys here are pretty good.'
1-1A Camden Walk
Angel/Islington
Ben Sherman was a British shirtmaker whose brand grew into a means of looking good in every way possible. Sharps is run out of their Camden Walk store, so men can find everything they need to look their best from top to bottom.
'I had my first close shave there, and it was definitely a great experience,' says Thibault M. 'I also had my hair cut, where great attention to details was given. I'm really happy with the results.'
18 Monmouth Street
Covent Garden
When it comes to London barber shops, Murdock is as classy as they come. From multiple locations they offer 'high-end male grooming' services as well as luxury colognes, shaving creams, and other accessories for men.
'For me, Murdocks offers the best wet shave in London, with the Covent Garden outlet being my favourite within the chain,' Duncan W. says. 'All the staff I have met are super friendly which adds to the general good vibe! In short, recommended.'
54 Broadway Market
Broadway Market/London Fields
Customers have come to expect a friendly greeting from the attentive barbers at Broadway Gents Stylist. It's an unpretentious place with stylists who know what they're doing.
'This guy will make that mess of hair on your head look more respectable with a minimum of hassle, time and cost,' writes Matthew O. 'And that's all a man wants from a haircut.'
71 St James's Street
St James's
In business for more than 200 years, Truefitt & Hill is the oldest barbershop in the world. In that time they've served clients like Winston Churchill, Paul McCartney, and Prince Charles.
John H. shares his experience: 'It's relaxing. The straight razor shave is the facial for manly men. The experience is definitely a treat. There's nothing like a hot towel on your face or the manly fragrance of shaving cream to sap the stress right out of your body.'
48 Goodge Street
Fitzrovia
Mr. Topper's has locations around London, and at each location customers agree that they get frill-free cuts at reasonable prices.
Risla M. writes, 'My hair was cut by a stylish Italian dude who really seemed to know what he was talking about. He gave me some good suggestions, but always kept consulting me. While he was working he even kept looking at my face and expressions continuously to check if I was happy.'
23 Greek Street
Bloomsbury
JR Barber Shop is tucked away on a narrow, cobblestone street. It's a small place, which suits the customers fine, as they never seem to need to wait for an appointment. And for £6, they get great, no-nonsense haircuts.
'This place is great,' writes James H. 'Walked in, sat down, my turn came in about 10 minutes. Got a great haircut, a great conversation, all for £6 +tip.'
46 Redchurch Street
Shoreditch/Bethnal Green
Londoners love Mudock at all their locations. Their male clientele welcome the expert pampering, which is done in such a way so that it doesn't feel like primping.
'Murdock's celebrates men's grooming as an old school ritual rather than a chore,' says Corinna H., 'and so I think it's a great place that won't make the discerning male feel too metrosexual.'
