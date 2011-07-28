HOLY SMOKE: The Best Barbecue Joints In New York City

Photo: whiteafrican via Flickr
Meat lovers, rejoice: we’ve rounded up the finest barbecue restaurants in New York City with some help from our friends at Zagat’s Buzz Blog.Here are 10 spots from Williamsburg to Hell’s Kitchen where you can feast on finger-lickin’ ribs, juicy pulled pork, and homemade side dishes.
The list was compiled from the results of the 2011 Zagat New York City Restaurants Survey, which rated 2,115 restaurants reviewed by 40,569 respondents.
Zagat ranks restaurants on a 30-point scale based on food, decór, and service. Ratings of 26 to 30 are considered “extraordinary to perfection,” according to the company.
Zagat Food Score: 23
91 South 6th Street, Brooklyn (between Bedford & Berry)
Combining his staple American cuisine with Southeast Asian flavours, chef Zak Pelaccio strikes a balance between classic dishes and contemporary-style barbecue at this chic Brooklyn restaurant.
Zagat Food Score: 22
700 West 125th Street (At 12th Avenue)
The West Harlem classic American BBQ staple and Syracuse transplant offers buckets of beer to wash down savory ribs at casual picnic tables.
Zagat Food Score: 22
30 West 26th Street
This Texas-style BBQ institution in the Flatiron boasts massive portions topped with delectable sides.
Zagat Food Score: 22
87 South Elliot Place, Brooklyn
This hip Brooklyn venue is popular amongst locals offers for its bargain prices and tender, slow cooked ribs.
Zagat Food Score: 21
116 East 27th Street (Between Park and Lexington)
Danny Meyer's top-tier Murray Hill establishment serves up delicious wings and ribs above a basement jazz club.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.