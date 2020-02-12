The best barbecue joint in every state, according to Yelp

Jonathan T./Yelp Lewis Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina, has great variety in what you can order.

When it comes to the best barbecue in the country, meat lovers are passionate about which spots are truly the best.

While Kansas City and Texas may be the best-known places in the country for their barbecue offerings, incredible barbecue can be found nationwide.

Yelp picked the best barbecue restaurant in every state based on customer reviews.

From juicy pulled pork to perfectly seasoned brisket and crispy burnt ends, barbecue is beloved by people nationwide.

However, not all barbecue joints are created equal.

To determine the best barbecue restaurant in every state,Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “barbecue,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. When available, all of the businesses listed also have a passing health score and had to be open.

Here is the best barbecue spot in every state, according to Yelp.

ALABAMA: Meat Boss — Cottage Hill in Mobile

“Best BBQ in Alabama for sure. This place has the flavour, the sauces, the smoke, and Conecuh sausage off the smoker. If you haven’t been here for BBQ then what planet are you on??? This place is the Boss for a reason,” wrote Yelp user Mitchell C.

ALASKA: Firehouse BBQ in Soldotna

“The absolute best BBQ on the peninsula! Trace and I had a giant baked potato with all the fixins, the baby back ribs, rotisserie chicken and the brisket. OMG! THE BRISKET! Perfectly smoked and super lean chunks of pure heaven,” wrote Yelp user Steven S.

ARIZONA: Little Miss BBQ in Phoenix

“Nobody likes to admit the hype is real. I’m nobody, and the hype is real. Little Miss brings the flavours every time I go … The food is great, [smoky], rich, indulgent and the atmosphere is exactly what you’d hope for BBQ,” wrote Yelp user Citali A.

ARKANSAS: Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson

“I’ve argued many times, NW Ark has good BBQ, but we lack that world class venue. Wright’s has forced my hand, I no longer have such an argument. I bet I’ve tried a couple hundred bbq restaurants or more. Hands down, Wright’s is king,” wrote Yelp user Curt W.

CALIFORNIA: Prunedale Market in Prunedale

“I have had the barbecue beef and it is the best food this side of Texas. Good food and big portions, friendly service. I love this place. It really is a great place to eat. Try it,” wrote Yelp user Sam P.

COLORADO: Scooter’s Smokehouse BBQ in Conifer

“This is the best damn bbq you will find in Colorado. Little mum and pop shop that hit the spot. I live in the city so it will be a commute for me but I will be back at least once a month. Had the sausage with brisket and slaw. BEST damn slaw I’ve ever had. Friendly staff and clean place. Do NOT hesitate to go here,” wrote Yelp user Alan B.

CONNECTICUT: The Pig Rig BBQ in Wallingford

“Great place. Very friendly customer service. Food is excellent. Phenomenal grits with bacon jam. Red hot with onions excellent. Very good mac and cheese. Well worth the stop,” wrote Yelp user Tom M.

DELAWARE: Russell’s Quality Food in Wilmington

“Awesome food awesome owner. It really does not get much better than this,” wrote Yelp user Dan L.

WASHINGTON, DC: Backyard Smokespot BBQ

“When I pulled up, the aroma from the grill had me enticed. I then had a hard time even deciding what to get because it was so many things on the menu that looked so mouth-watering and delicious. My first time there I was able to sample the macaroni and cheese and after one taste I was all in. I ordered a fish dinner with the mac and garlicky green beans. The fish was so full of flavour and seasoned perfectly,” wrote Yelp user Tarika B.

FLORIDA: Hate Mondays Tavern in Miami

“Service was great, food was delicious. Wide variety of beers. Overall great. The ribs fell off the bone, it was so good! Pulled pork sandwich was also great,” wrote Yelp user Cristina B.

GEORGIA: Socks’ Love Barbecue in Cumming

“OK, this place sits in a tiny spot in a plaza that you almost miss it, but inside are a few things you do not want to miss! The BBQ here is amazing! The menu is short and sweet and they are open until the food run out, yes it’s one of THOSE places,” wrote Yelp user Cathy P.

HAWAII: Sunset Smokehouse in Wahiawa

“Born and raised Texan and lived 13 years in Austin. This BBQ is amazing. Eat yo’self a fatty brisket sandwich. Spicy sauce is good,” wrote Yelp user Sarah H.

IDAHO: Lunch Box Deli & BBQ in Lewiston

“We ordered the Sampler Platter and wow. Everything on the tray was wonderful. All the food came out hot in a very timely manner. My favourite meats were the burnt ends and ribs. The meats were smoked just right and not dry. There are four different BBQ sauces to choose from. The BBQ beans were seasoned perfectly. We will be back soon,” wrote Yelp user Becky M.

ILLINOIS: Chicago Culinary Kitchen in Palatine

“This place is hardcore! A hidden gem nestled in a run-down strip mall in Palatine. Only open on the weekends with limited quantities, it’s best to get here early. If you get here late however, like we did, there’s still a chance to enjoy brisket & pulled pork and washed down with a 32oz Bloody Mary or a beer from their impressive craft selection. No fancy gimmicks here, just top notch BBQ and high voltage ACDC,” wrote Yelp user Mark F.

INDIANA: Trax BBQ in McCordsville

“Our first time trying Trax BBQ was [through] Door Dash. The food was amazing, so good that we decided to eat at the restaurant a few days later. I can not say enough good things about this place. The food is amazing, good portion size, and very friendly staff. It also doesn’t hurt that it is close by,” wrote Yelp user Jeremy N.

IOWA: Flying Mango in Des Moines

“I can’t say enough great things about Flying Mango. From the service to the food, it’s just always on point. I’ve had too many dishes to mention them all. My advice, always get the grits of the day. It never disappoints. This is the only place in town that I order grits,” wrote Yelp user Mary V.

KANSAS: Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que in Kansas City

“It’s weeks later, and I’m back home now, in California, but if I close my eyes and imagine a deep breath, I can still smell the wonderfully rich and smoky aroma of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. I’m starting to salivate! I might just have to get some FedEx’d to me,” wrote Yelp user James G.

KENTUCKY: Brothers Restaurant in Campbellsville

“Tried Brothers tonight for the first time and it definitely exceeded my expectations! It was great BBQ! I shared the sampler platter that comes with pulled pork, brisket, a quarter chicken (you can pick white or dark meat), and ribs. All of the meats were delicious, with the ribs being my favourite and the chicken my least favourite (but still very good),” wrote Yelp user Olwen C.

LOUISIANA: Cou-yon’s Cajun Bar-B-Q in Port Allen

“Yelp has done me right, again! We were passing through on our vacation trip and looking for a not too fancy place to have a sit down dinner. Based on reviews we stopped here and we were not disappointed. The service was friendly and quick and the portions are HUGE! We ordered two loaded potatoes and one sampler platter. Needless to say we did not get through it all. Everything tasted great,” wrote Yelp user Natalie R.

MAINE: Gaskin’s Barbecue & Lobster in York

“SO much love for Gaskin’s!!!! We dined here twice during our stay in Maine because it was just THAT good. The space is well-lit with natural sunlight and offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating (it fills up quick, though!) as well as an extensive, yummy menu. Let me preface this review by saying I’m not a huge carnivore. I’m super picky when it comes to seafood and don’t like excessive amounts of meat in one meal. However, things were different with Gaskin’s,” wrote Yelp user Anna X.

MARYLAND: Pioneer Pit Beef in Windsor Mill

“THE most amazing pit beef I’ve ever had! They slice the meat (which is still steaming) as you order it. Soooooo tender and it’s juicy not dry. I go all the time now. Service is outstanding. I love this place,” wrote Yelp user Christopher C.

MASSACHUSETTS: Chub’s Blue Pig BBQ in Attleboro

“I love me some BBQ and this place really hits the mark. It’s tough to find good barbecue in this area but Chub’s knows how to handle their meat. … The brisket had the perfect amount of smoke. They are really onto something with the thin slice on the brisket. Don’t think I have ever seen it done like that but it totally works. The variety of sauces had me drooling. Definitely worth the trip and I will be back for more with out a doubt,” wrote Yelp user Justin F.

MICHIGAN: Ricewood in Ann Arbor

“I’ve eaten a LOT of BBQ across the country, and this is the BEST. Juicy, tender, and flavorful. I don’t even use the BBQ sauce. Would love for them to add pulled chicken on their regular menu. Beware, they don’t joke around with the spice level! We were watching Food Network tonight when they showed pulled pork. My 10 year old son said: ‘That makes me want to go to Ricewood,'” wrote Yelp user Denise Z.

MINNESOTA: Jellybean and Julia’s in Anoka

“If you want really good BBQ, this is the place to go!!! It is tiny, hole in the wall place that has great food. I found the food to be spicy (but I am Norwegian and ketchup is considered a spice!) but even though my mouth was on fire, it tasted really good. I have been here twice, once for take out BBQ and once for brunch. Both were good experiences,” wrote Yelp user Tracy F.

MISSISSIPPI: The Pig & Pint in Jackson

“Well, that was delish. Nice little place with a good vibe and a fantastic smell. Good beer selection to complement the solid meat offerings. Some interesting offerings too. I had the Bacon Melt and it was yummers. Super happy with the meal. Friendly staff too,” wrote Yelp user Bjorn S.

MISSOURI: Scott’s Kitchen in Kansas City

“Is it really as good as all the hype? I mean, it’s a tiny little place by the airport, of all locations. How can it be any good? ‘Cause you can taste the love. This place has AMAZING food. BBQ is fused with Mexican and the results are happy tummies for all!!!” wrote Yelp user Tracy S.

MONTANA: Follow Yer’ Nose BBQ in Emigrant

Michael B./Yelp Follow Yer’ Nose BBQ.

“We travel full time in our RV and I’m from NC so we’ve tried all sorts of BBQ all over the US and I think Follow Yer Nose is one of the best! Their burnt ends with cherry sauce was DIVINE! The pulled pork was perfectly smoked and flavored so that sauce was optional, but after the cherry sauce I just wanted to try the rest of them,” wrote Yelp user Megan B.

NEBRASKA: Smokin Barrel BBQ in Omaha

MelissaMatt M./Yelp Smokin Barrel BBQ.

“Smokin Barrel is probably the best BBQ that I’ve had in Omaha. It’s in a small strip mall in old Millard and is a very basic/barebones restaurant. No real service, no free water, just serve and go,” wrote Yelp user David Y.

NEVADA: Sparks and Smoke BBQ Takeout in Sparks OR Fox Smokehouse BBQ in Boulder City

Kevin S./Yelp Beef ribs at Sparks and Smoke BBQ.

“Had to try this place given the 5-star average review. It was definitely worth it, the food was incredible, the prices reasonable, and the staff was really nice. Best BBQ I’ve had in years (and we were just in Kansas City). We will come back every time we’re in Reno!” Yelp user Chris C wrote about Sparks and Smoke.

Sparks and Smoke BBQ reopens February 21, 2020.

“I love this place! It’s some of the best BBQ I’ve had. It’s a small little place in Boulder City and if you’re there early there’s literally no one there. Service is excellent and pretty quick. They have a kids menu and they have quite big portions even for kids,” wrote Angela C about Fox and Smokehouse.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: BBQ Shak in New Hampton OR Smokeshow Barbecue in Concord

Sean G./Yelp BBQ Shak.

“We stumbled upon this place when we were road tripping in NH and it was such a nice surprise. Everything is SO SO good! Owner Scott is a very friendly fella who is also a BBQ scientist. I’ve had BBQ from all over and his brisket is hands down the best I’ve ever tasted,” wrote Yelp user Maya T about Bbq Shak.

Bbq Shak is open seasonally from April to November.

“This is the best barbecue we’ve found since moving to New Hampshire from the south 11 years ago. I love the Goodness sandwich and get it every time. The meat is tender and full of flavour – and they put a lot of meat in the sandwich,” wrote Yelp user Mitze B about Smokeshow Barbecue.

NEW JERSEY: Smoke BBQ in Audubon

Smoke BBQ/Yelp A worker slices brisket at Smoke BBQ.

“My pulled pork [was] so tender and flavored just right. The mac was also perfect – not just butter and noodles with a bit of cheese, but cheese throughout & the perfect oily sheen that good homemade mac should have. I did not try my partner’s cornbread or brisket, but you should just know this: he was the one who really wanted to come here and his plate was clean before I could say ‘finger-licking good’. And it is just that – finger-licking good,” wrote Yelp user Jillian F.

NEW MEXICO: Watson’s BBQ in Tucumcari

Jen S./Yelp Ribs at Watson’s BBQ.

“Simply the most authentic BBQ I’ve ever had. We stopped while travelling home from San Diego to Wisconsin. When we drove up we knew we hit the real deal. The hosts were so helpful and patient as we figured out what we would like,” wrote Yelp user Jen S.

NEW YORK: La Verdad Cafe in Buffalo

SpiritofTruth R./Yelp Beef brisket at La Verdad Cafe.

“What a lucky find! I just had the best ribs, the best chicken, the best brisket, and the best barbecue beans of my life! Everything is prepared from scratch and made with pride. I had no idea what I was in for when I walked in the door. It’s owned by a husband and wife team. I was greeted warmly by Vivian who came out from the kitchen to welcome us. Her smile was just infectious. The portions were huge and flavorful beyond description,” wrote Yelp user George F.

NORTH CAROLINA: Haywood Smokehouse in Dillsboro

Nate H./Yelp Pulled pork and beef brisket plate at Haywood Smokehouse.

“Lighting fast services and delicious BBQ meats. We’ll definitely be back,” wrote Yelp user Gabriel T.

NORTH DAKOTA: Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck

Laughing Sun Brewing/Yelp Laughing Sun Brewing.

“I came here with my family on a Wednesday evening and we had a great meal! My uncle and husband are both carnivores but my aunt and I are vegetarian and we were so pleasantly surprised by how much was on the menu that we could eat too! My husband said it was the best brisket sandwich he’d ever had and we all noticed how good the turkey they used to make my uncle’s sandwich looked,” wrote Yelp user Ari G.

OHIO: Pickles & Bones Barbecue in Milford

Roth M./Yelp Brisket and pulled pork from Pickles & Bones Barbecue.

“Brisket was by far the star of the meal. The crust on the outside gave way to tender meat. The fat cap was either well-trimmed or well rendered. The brisket was flavorful all on its own. It was just as good when adding the sweet or vinegar-based barbecue sauce. It’s one of those instances when plain or sauced is equally good,” wrote Yelp user Elyse F.

OKLAHOMA: Jo-Bawb’s BBQ in Oklahoma City

Zach G./Yelp Ribs from Jo-Bawb’s BBQ.

“Ever since I had Central Texas BBQ, I’ve complained about how Oklahoma’s BBQ scene is terrible. Unfortunately, I can’t complain anymore (which sucks because I love complaining) because of Jo-Bawb’s BBQ. We tried the brisket, burnt ends, and ribs and they were all delicious. The brisket was so tender and had a fantastic bark. The burnt ends were something special,” wrote Yelp user Jess M.

OREGON: The Alder Smokehouse in North Bend

Christie G./Yelp Brisket sandwich from The Alder Smokehouse.

“Smoked meats are wonderful, and will definitely come here again,” wrote Yelp user Joan R.

PENNSYLVANIA: Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market in Souderton

Brian P./Yelp Half rack of ribs, mac and cheese, and cheesy corn from Jesse’s Barbecue & Local Market.

“This is one of my favourite places for BBQ. We always try to stop by when we are in town. I love that they provide carry out, eat inside, or eating outside. Their brisket is the absolute best I have ever had. Love that you can eat it as is or with your choices of multiple sauces. There is something for everyone at Jesse’s!” wrote Yelp user Robin G.

RHODE ISLAND: Binge BBQ in Newport

Neil G./Yelp Ribs from Binge BBQ.

“We had an excellent brisket sandwich here. It was so moist and flavorful and just [the] right size,” wrote Yelp user Anna P.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Lewis Barbecue in Charleston

Jonathan T./Yelp Lewis Barbecue.

“My brother and sister in law were in town this past weekend from Tennessee. When my bro requested BBQ I knew exactly where to meet them: Lewis BBQ. While I had never been either, I have heard rave reviews and seen tons of mouthwatering pictures…and it absolutely lived up to every expectation,” wrote Yelp user Erika W.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Bunky’s BBQ in Spearfish OR Dakota BBQ in Custer

David F./Yelp Pulled pork sandwich from Bunky’s BBQ.

“Amazing BBQ! Only a mile from the Tesla Charging Station… pulled pork, slaw and beans. Best I’ve ever had,” wrote Yelp user Colleen B about Bunky’s BBQ.

“Tonight my parents and I took in Dakota BBQ for our dinner. Excellent chopped brisket with tasteful sauces along to go with it,” wrote Yelp user Gabe M about Dakota BBQ.

Dakota BBQ is currently closed for the winter season.

TENNESSEE: Delauders BBQ in Gatlinburg

Signe A./Yelp Delauders BBQ.

“A great family-owned restaurant with food that is so dang good. We’ve been trying to eat here for 3 years now…before they moved to their new location it was tough to catch them before they ran out of food. Talking with the owner today, the new space offers lots of food storage and bigger smokers so it’s much easier to getcha some,” wrote Yelp user Dawn F.

TEXAS: Kat’s Barbecue in Santa Fe

Lena A./Yelp Kat’s Barbecue.

“One of the absolute best tasting pieces of smoked brisket and ribs I have ever eaten (I’ve eaten a lot of BBQ). After just one visit, Kat’s jumped straight up to the top two or three on my list of all Texas BBQ joints. Kat’s does not sacrifice quality for quantity. They only sell BBQ until it is gone. I had the brisket, sausage, and ribs. All of them are wonderful. This is a must-try place if you are looking for excellent BBQ,” wrote Yelp user Doug M.

Kat’s Barbecue is closed for renovations but should re-open in February.

UTAH: Idk Barbecue in Tropic

Emily C./Yelp Three meat sampler from Idk Barbecue.

“Affordable, delicious, big portions! Sandwiches can be customised with various buns/toppings. Meat is juicy and not too over flavored. Mac & cheese is a must-try! Barbecue sauces (regular and spicy) are self serve next to the drinks and the perfect balance between tangy and sweet,” wrote Yelp user Ashley Y.

VERMONT: Prohibition Pig in Waterbury

Shuborno B./Yelp Brisket and pork from Prohibition Pig.

“One of the best barbecue places in the states! The brisket was cooked perfectly. It pulled apart easily, the smoke ring was excellent, and the bark was tasteful. Their famous duck fries are worth ordering,” wrote Yelp user Max P.

VIRGINIA: Triple Crown BBQ in Luray or Bristol Gardens & Grill in Bristol

Ruth C./Yelp Meat sampler from Triple Crown BBQ.

“This place was great. We came here and got the BBQ pork and ribs. Great service food was fresh and came out quickly though you’ll wait longer than you would at a drive-thru. The meat was excellent, very smoky and delicious. BBQ beans are excellent and I don’t even like baked beans. I will definitely be back for more next time I am in the area,” wrote Yelp user Megan J about Triple Crown BBQ.

Triple Crown BBQ is open seasonally from mid-April through Thanksgiving, but caters year-round.

“This place is a hidden gem off of I 81 – great/fresh food, plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Think picnic tables, inexpensive prices, and a lovely owner who is a pitmaster! We enjoyed the brisket tacos, potato bacon soup, and the pork belly BLT,” wrote Yelp user Sharon B about Bristol Gardens & Grill.

WASHINGTON: Country Boys BBQ in Cashmere

Jade C./Yelp Country Boys BBQ.

“Stopped by per friend’s recommendation. The pulled pork sandwich is AMAZING. I enjoyed their fresh-made chips as well. If you’re ever driving through Cashmere this is your go-to BBQ spot!” wrote Yelp user Doctor K.

WEST VIRGINIA: Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill in Charleston

Gerry S./Yelp Dem 2 Brothers And A Grill.

“This place is amazing! We were driving through and stopped based on Yelp reviews ..I’m glad we did! The fries are excellent … I highly recommend them. The atmosphere is very much that of a typical barbecue joint, which is very much what we expected. The price is amazing,” wrote Yelp user Jen S.

WISCONSIN: Ono Kine Grindz in Wauwatosa

Kristina L./Yelp Ono Kine Grindz.

“I visited Hawaii 5 years ago and have been dreaming of one day finding some place near Milwaukee with Kalua Pork that tasted just like the Kalua Pork I had in Hawaii. I found it,” wrote Yelp user Rick R.

WYOMING: HQ BBQ in Evansville

Rosie Z./Yelp Ribs and brisket from HQ BBQ.

“We almost missed this place as it is located in a converted gas station! The barbecue was wonderful and service was great too. Great place for families or a quick lunch,” wrote Yelp user Dave K.

