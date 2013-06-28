9 Brooklyn Barbecue Joints Even A Southerner Would Love

In the past, meat lovers may have flocked to the southern states for the best ribs or pulled pork, but some amazing barbecue is being made right here in New York City, specifically in Brooklyn.



With the introduction of new barbecue joints like Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue, and the expansion of beloved favourites like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, these days Brooklyn can hold its own against classic barbecue towns like Atlanta, Memphis, and St. Louis. Chefs are even beginning to develop what Thrillist is calling “New York-style barbecue.”

Here are nine barbecue greats in Brooklyn that even southerners will love. Let us know if we missed one.

