The Brand New 15 Best Places To Work On Wall Street

Goldman Sachs is no longer the No. 1 place to work for on Wall Street.



That’s according to an online survey by Vault.com, which asked financial-sector employees to rate their firms based on different measures of employee satisfaction.

The ranking shows a new favourite, and tons of details about what it’s like to work at the best banks.

Check out what the employees who were surveyed said were the pros and cons of working at the banks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.