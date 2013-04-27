This Is How Seriously The French Take A Baguette Competition

Two hundred and three Parisian bakers entered the Best Baguette of Paris 2013 competition. Wrapped in white paper with identification numbers, the entries were tasted, sniffed, weighed, and measured to determine the winner.



50 two entries were disqualified for not meeting the strict guidelines of measuring 55-70 centimeters long or weighing 250-300 grams.

The baguette is a cultural symbol of Paris, so it’s no surprise they take their baked bread very seriously.

This year’s winner was baker Ridha Khadher. His prize: The privilege of baking bread for the French President, François Hollande.

See pictures from the competition below.

There were 203 entries into this year’s competition.

The judges first weighed and measured all of the baguettes.

They took their time tasting and smelling each one.

And here’s the winner Ridha Khadher posing in front of his bakery.

