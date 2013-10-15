The Best Bags For Guys To Carry To Work

Gentlemen: We’ve recently taught you how to match your shoes to your pants, how to dress like a hotshot without breaking bank, and how to make sure your suit fits properly.
Now it’s time for a lesson in work-appropriate bags.
But first, let’s get one thing straight: You need a bag. Every career professional needs a reliable work bag — for your papers, your electronics, your wallet, your umbrella, your ham sandwich.
We’re not talking the nylon laptop bag you’ve had since college, or the bulky black briefcase your dad lugged to work (yeah, you know the one).
We’re talking stylish, professional and practical work bags.
And with sales of men’s bags on the rise, these handy accessories won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
Why it's useful: A briefcase is the most popular of all work bags, and for a good reason, too. Its classic shape, sturdy build, and polished appearance are a sure-fire way to look the part.
Where to get it:
Jack Spade Mason Leather Slim Brief ($375)
Ben Sherman Plectrum Miners Briefcase ($275)
J.Crew Padded Briefcase ($374)
Why it's useful: The messenger bag is the briefcase's younger, cooler brother. It will hold just as many documents (and a laptop, too), but with a shoulder strap and some pretty stylish design options out there, it's the go-to for today's trendy work force.
Where to get it:
Coach Thompson Small Messenger ($398)
Ben Sherman Tour Canvas Messenger Bag ($80)
Why it's useful: The backpack is making a comeback, and how could it not? It's easy to throw over your shoulders, and if you were able to stuff 10 textbooks into one in college, you'll definitely be able to get good use out of one now. Note: Do not use your college backpack.
Where to get it:
Jack Spade Desert Suede Backpack ($365)
Herschel Settlement Backpack ($55)
Coach Bleecker Backpack ($698)
Fjällräven Kånken Backpack ($100)
Why it's useful: Perhaps the most basic of all the bags, totes do just about everything you need them to. Work papers? Check. Bagged lunch? Check. Umbrella? Check. And even better, they'll double as the perfect weekend bag.
Where to get it:
Jack Spade Reversible Square Dot Tote ($125)
Herschel McCoy Tote ($50)
Coach Bleecker Traveller Tote ($658)
Why it's useful: We understand if you don't want to lug around a huge bag, or if you just aren't ready to jump on the briefcase train. Thankfully, there are tech cases made solely for your tablet, laptop, and smartphone -- or if you're a true techy, all three.
Where to get it:
Herschel Cypress Sleeve ($35)
Coach Bleecker Origami iPad Mini Case ($168)
Prada Nylon Computer Case ($1290)
Smythson Laptop Case ($2030)
Why it's useful: If you're planning on hitting the gym after work, a duffel bag is the perfect option. But be careful, there is a definite line between casual and professional here, so please ditch your old, smelly Nike bag and opt for a more refined version, like the ones below.
Where to get it:
Jack Spade Desert Suede Duffle ($550)
Salvatore Ferragamo New Form Men's Duffel Bag ($1500)
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.