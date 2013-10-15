The Best Bags For Guys To Carry To Work

Justin Sullivan/Getty Rule #1 of men’s handbags: you definitely need one.

Gentlemen: We’ve recently taught you how to match your shoes to your pants, how to dress like a hotshot without breaking bank, and how to make sure your suit fits properly.

Now it’s time for a lesson in work-appropriate bags.

But first, let’s get one thing straight: You need a bag. Every career professional needs a reliable work bag — for your papers, your electronics, your wallet, your umbrella, your ham sandwich.

We’re not talking the nylon laptop bag you’ve had since college, or the bulky black briefcase your dad lugged to work (yeah, you know the one).

We’re talking stylish, professional and practical work bags.

And with sales of men’s bags on the rise, these handy accessories won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.