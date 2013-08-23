The 10 Best Bagel Shops In New York City

Bagels are one of New York’s most iconic foods — and for good reason.
There must be something magical in the water here in New York that gets the perfect amount of chewiness outside and softness inside.
Our friends at Yelp helped us put together a list of the top 10 bagel shops in the city.
Yelp reviewers named the Upper West Side’s Absolute Bagels their number one pick, but it’s pretty hard to go wrong with a bagel anywhere in New York.
732 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
Prospect Heights
It may be a hole-in-the-wall, but customers go nuts for Penny House's breakfast sandwiches and bagels, especially with the spicy tuna salad, and the shop's Brooklyn-y vibe.
'Loved the lox and cream cheese bagel -- perfect proportions,' writes Yelp reviewer Rachel M. 'What a delightful spot. Playing NPR with yummy food and air conditioning? Yes please!'
242 8th Avenue
Chelsea
The slogan for Murray's Bagels is 'we don't toast.' That just goes to show how fresh their bagels are.
Try their new David Burke special, says Allison S. Named for the famous chef, it's 'their traditional lox but with 'pastrami salmon.' Gives it more a cured-salty taste. Absolutely satisfying.'
541 Amsterdam Avenue
Upper West Side
Barney Greengrass may not sound like the name of a bagel shop, but don't let that stop you from enjoying a bagel with some of their specialty fishes like lox, whitefish, or tuna.
'The whitefish salad here on an everything bagel will CHANGE your life,' raves Michelle L. And just as an added perk, scenes from the movie 'You've Got Mail' were filmed here.
7 Carmine Street
West Village
Bagels on the Square is a no-nonsense shop; customers love quick, efficient service, and the bagels made while they wait.
'Pure NY bliss,' says Luxury P. 'There are no good bagels in L.A. We all know it's the water. Whenever I go to NY, I bring back at least a dozen bagels.'
1551 2nd Avenue
Upper East Side
H&H may as well be an abbreviation for 'bagels.' This staple New York bagel joint simply makes all-around great bagels.
'I'm from California, and I never really understood this whole 'NYC bagels are the best' talk until I came to H&H bagels,' writes Christine L. 'They are incredibly tasty.'
286 8th Avenue
Chelsea
Customers rave about the quality of the bagels and the variety of cream cheeses and spreads at the Chelsea branch of Brooklyn Bagel (which ironically has no locations in Brooklyn).
'I'd make the trip from Philly to New York just to hit up Brooklyn Bagel,' Amina W. said. 'Anytime I'm in the city I have to stop in here, and sometimes I'll get a dozen and pop them in the freezer. Not nearly as good as fresh, but I've gotta get my fix somehow.'
35-05 Broadway, Queens
Astoria
Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company comes so highly recommended that both of its locations made the list.
'I love this place,' writes Joan H. 'It's just got some super high quality bagels and amazing cream cheese choices.' Not to mention their cream cheese flavours of the week, which ranges in flavours from salted caramel to Snickers to cherry habañero.
831 3rd Avenue
Midtown East
Ess-A-Bagel is a longtime family establishment with lots of bagel and shmear choices. The line out the door is only a testament to how popular it really is.
'This place represents to me what a Bagel shop should look like and what a bagel should taste like,' raves Mohammed K.
2788 Broadway
Upper West Side
'PERFECT bagels,' says Brieann A. '(They're) soft, doughy. Lots of selection in terms of type of bagel and spreads. Generous serving, especially considering the price. Ideal for grab and go.'
Fans of Absolute Bagels recommend going before lunchtime when the bagels are freshest and the line isn't too long.
