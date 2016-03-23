39 of the most hilariously terrible Tinder chats

Nathan McAlone
Photo: iStock

Tinder can be a fun way to get a date, but chatting with strangers on the app can also show you who you would never want to date — ever.

Tinder Nightmares” is a popular Instagram account that collects the most hilariously awful attempts at flirting on the dating app. From corny pickup lines to tantrums people throw when they get ignored, this account, which has 1.5 million followers, is a good reminder of how ridiculous people can be when looking for “love.”

The account was started by Elan Gale, the “Bachelor” producer who also runs the “Texts from you ex” Instagram. While we don’t know for sure that all of these are real, they definitely capture something about the silly and depressing landscape of modern dating.

Here are 39 of the worst Tinder chats of all time:

Mum?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Mar 5, 2016 at 2:18pm PST

Who doesn't like Mexican food?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Mar 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

...and Oscar is busted.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Feb 23, 2016 at 6:21pm PST

Actually that's pretty good.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Feb 15, 2016 at 11:39am PST

Accurate.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Sep 14, 2015 at 5:58pm PDT

This person is an evil genius.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Feb 9, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

A bold opening move.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Feb 4, 2016 at 7:54pm PST

Please never say 'man heat.'

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Feb 1, 2016 at 10:49am PST

I don't even have your number.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 28, 2016 at 7:36am PST

Oh boy indeed.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 26, 2016 at 12:16pm PST

Makes you think.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 21, 2016 at 2:24pm PST

The baddest of bad boys.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 18, 2016 at 3:25pm PST

Um, D?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 17, 2016 at 6:40pm PST

Serious emoji skills.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 13, 2016 at 10:51am PST

Bold but unappetizing.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 7, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Strong response.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 6, 2016 at 6:30pm PST

Nope.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jan 3, 2016 at 11:56am PST

How the tables have turned.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 29, 2015 at 1:45pm PST

Wow, sometime doesn't like being ignored.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 23, 2015 at 2:00pm PST

Good enough.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 19, 2015 at 12:40pm PST

Excuse me?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 18, 2015 at 10:13am PST

Perfect response.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 13, 2015 at 1:03pm PST

Couldn't change the password to something ... not that?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 9, 2015 at 9:33pm PST

And it was all going so well.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Dec 5, 2015 at 3:49pm PST

Yes, yes I have.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Nov 28, 2015 at 2:13pm PST

He's just excited.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Nov 20, 2015 at 3:05pm PST

So, are you?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Nov 3, 2015 at 11:47am PST

The caps is key.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Oct 31, 2015 at 4:41pm PDT

He's got a lot of feelings.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Oct 26, 2015 at 8:48pm PDT

Keeper.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Oct 24, 2015 at 9:20am PDT

Team no one really.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Oct 17, 2015 at 8:55am PDT

Very well.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Oct 3, 2015 at 8:32pm PDT

Not sure they are even playing the same game.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Sep 19, 2015 at 6:03pm PDT

No prob.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Sep 17, 2015 at 1:15pm PDT

I'm back.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Sep 5, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

Literally.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Aug 14, 2015 at 6:46pm PDT

So?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on Jun 18, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

Second chance?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on May 28, 2015 at 9:43pm PDT

Too honest.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Unspirational (@tindernightmares) on May 13, 2015 at 3:04pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.