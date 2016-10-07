38 of the most hilariously awful texts people have gotten from their crazy neighbours

Nathan McAlone
Zac efron neighboursUniversal/Neighbours trailer

When you have a crazy neighbour, things can get ugly.

There can be passive aggressive notes, loud music that never seems to turn off, and outrageous requests. And now there is an Instagram account dedicated to chronicling all the madness.

The account was started by Elan Gale, the “Bachelor” producer who also runs the “Texts from your ex” and “Tinder nightmares” accounts. While we don’t know if 100% of these are real, anyone who has ever had a bad neighbour can tell you it is truly maddening experience.

Here are 38 of the worst texts people have gotten from their neighbours:

And a knife?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on May 11, 2015 at 4:30pm PDT

I'll take that as a 'no.'

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Mar 29, 2016 at 6:30pm PDT

Play time!

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Mar 1, 2016 at 1:02pm PST

That doesn't sound like an apology.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Mar 21, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

The best defence is a good offence.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 9, 2016 at 6:37pm PST

Everyone's a critic.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Oct 23, 2015 at 7:53pm PDT

OK, you can have free lemonade.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 2, 2015 at 4:09pm PDT

It's all a matter of perspective.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 19, 2016 at 11:44am PST

Grammar.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 10, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

That joke took a lot of setup.

(Instagram) Better call a WAHmbulance! #neighborsfromhell

A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jan 20, 2016 at 10:43am PST

Sometimes you actually shouldn't ignore your neighbours.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jan 3, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

Never mind!

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Dec 17, 2015 at 10:56am PST

Boundaries.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Dec 16, 2015 at 7:46pm PST

So generous.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Nov 29, 2015 at 1:16pm PST

I'm back.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Nov 29, 2015 at 9:16am PST

Just two hours.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Nov 24, 2015 at 9:44am PST

'Creepy Steve.'

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Nov 22, 2015 at 2:05pm PST

Don't even know where to start.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Sep 12, 2015 at 1:35pm PDT

That's a high bar.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Sep 3, 2015 at 4:47pm PDT

Come on, Gina.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Aug 25, 2015 at 1:52pm PDT

Ah, the smells of Paris.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Apr 30, 2016 at 11:27am PDT

On to the important stuff.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 31, 2015 at 1:04pm PDT

Just saying.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 27, 2015 at 12:24pm PDT

Protect the Prius.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 24, 2015 at 3:55pm PDT

No honour among guacamole makers.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 20, 2015 at 4:08pm PDT

Busted.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 13, 2015 at 5:48pm PDT

It's a dog eat dog world.

(Instagram) RIP Yippy Little Rat Dog. #neighborsfromhell #chihuahuas #toobadsosad

A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Mar 20, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

Some serious shaming.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jul 5, 2015 at 12:45pm PDT

The real ask.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jun 18, 2015 at 12:50pm PDT

Code words.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jun 17, 2015 at 6:36pm PDT

He seems like a nice guy.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on May 27, 2015 at 6:44pm PDT

Spoiler alert.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Apr 24, 2015 at 3:29pm PDT

A parrot?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Mar 3, 2015 at 11:33am PST

So many issues.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 14, 2015 at 7:09pm PST

You're going to have to be more specific.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 13, 2015 at 5:20pm PST

Please don't.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 12, 2015 at 8:23am PST

Miss you too?

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Feb 5, 2015 at 10:05am PST

He's a grown man.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Neighbours From Hell (@neighborsfromhell) on Jan 27, 2015 at 11:35am PST

