This SwissGear ScanSmart backpack is perfect for anyone who carries a work laptop [47% off]

Amazon Your new go-to backpack.

If you constantly lug your laptop around for work, we recommend you check out this SwissGear ScanSmart backpack.

It’s specifically designed for laptop users and comes with a special laptop compartment that will fit 17″ laptops.

If your laptop is smaller than 17″, no worries. The compartment has an adjustable padded strap to fit different computer sizes.

Another cool thing about this backpack is that the laptop compartment unzips into a flat position. If you’re someone who frequently travels for work, you’ll know how annoying it is to take out and then re-pack your laptop in airport security.

The backpack also comes with a mobile phone pocket, an expandable water bottle pocket, and an organiser pocket, which provides divider pockets for pens, pencils, and your phone.

SwissGear ScanSmart laptop computer backpack (fits up to 17″ laptops): $US120.00 $US64.10 [47% off]

You can also check out the smaller version of this backpack (which will fit up to 15″ laptops): $US120.00 $US65.00 [46% off]

