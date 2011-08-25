The Best Back To School Gadgets Out There

Now that school’s coming back around, we’ve put together a countdown of the coolest gadgets to make sure you have something to brag about on day one.
We have an awesome 7-inch tablet that’s great for notes, a backpack to hold all your gadgets, and a new textbook program to save you a ton of money.
Incase is our favourite bag-maker, and its new Nylon backpack is perfect for students, or for anyone with a bit of a gadget fetish.
It has a pocket built for your laptop, as well as a variety of other pouches and compartments for your chargers, pens, styluses (styli?), and more.
Price: $99.99
At .64 inches thin and made of aircraft-grade Duralumin, the Samsung Series 9 is both ultra-portable and sleek.
There's a brand new Intel Core i5 processor powering the Series 9, which also comes with a 128GB solid state hard drive built in and a SuperBright Plus display for less glare.
Price: $1649.99
The HTC Flyer Tab may be expensive for a 7-inch tablet, but it's the coolest new way to take notes.
You'll need the $79.99 stylus to do so, but the Flyer comes with unique new features to take advantage of it. You can change from felt to ballpoint, change colours, and change line weight of your writing.
Plus, it's a very capable Android tablet that runs Gingerbread instead of the clunky Honeycomb software. Click here for our full review of the Flyer.
Western Digital's MyPassport hard drive is sleek, portable, and inexpensive.
For less than one hundred dollars, you get a 1TB hard drive compatible with USB 3.0. It doesn't need an AC adaptor to work (it's powered by the USB cable), and it comes in a svelte neoprene case for travelling.
If you don't feel like using TimeMachine or other standard backup software, this hard drive comes with SmartWare software that constantly backs up your documents in the background so you'll forget it's even there.
Price: $89.99
The DeskJet 3050A is HP's coolest new desktop printer.
It's super easy to set up, and lets your print in a number of ways: via Apple's AirPrint (from your iPhone or iPad), via email, and of course through a normal USB cable.
Plus, the thing looks pretty stylish.
Price: $79.99
The iPad 2 is the best tablet you can buy, and it gives you access to the most amazing selection of back-to-school apps in the world.
One of these apps is iStudiez, which helps you organise your GPA, class schedule, and assignments.
The iPad 2 just became a Swiss army knife for students everywhere. More and more textbooks are jumping to iPad every day.
Price: $499.99
We just saw a demo of the Kno textbook app, and we were really impressed. Each textbook has interactive quizzes, and the ability to take notes right inside the app.
The app is free, but the books will cost you. However, Kno says its books are less expensive than physical text books. They're definitely lighter.
While the Samsung Galaxy S II might be the fastest Android phone, the HTC Sensation is the coolest.
It's built like a rock, is super fast, and is capable of 4G speeds that will blow your mind.
Click here for our full review of the HTC Sensation.
Price: $199.99 from T-Mobile
The MacBook Air is finally affordable, having broken the $999.99 price barrier.
The 11-inch Air is the thinnest and lightest computer we've ever handled, and it has the power to get you through school.
Featuring Intel's new Core i5 processor, a 64GB solid state hard drive, and 2GB of RAM, the Air is a surprisingly capable ultra-portable computer.
This gadget will turn heads, and will even fit on tiny college desks.
Price: $999.99
Multi-tasking is a critical skill for modern day students, but if your computer is slowing under the load of having a bunch of browser windows open, you can feel helpless.
Buy some easy-to-install RAM for your computer. It's the cheapest way to make your computer feel tons faster.
Head to Crucial.com and plug in the name of your computer. The site will guide you through the process, and even show you how to upgrade the RAM on your specific computer.
No matter how tempted you are to purchase an iPhone 4 within the next month or so, don't give in.
The iPhone 5 is just around the corner (new reports an October launch), and it should have a better camera, bigger screen, and thinner body.
If we're lucky, we might even see a total revamp. Click here to check out all the rumours we've heard about it thus far.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.