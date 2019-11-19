15 tweets and memes about 'Baby Yoda' on 'The Mandalorian' that prove the character is the best thing in 'Star Wars'

Disney/Lucasfilm This little child is the same species as Yoda, hence everyone calling it ‘Baby Yoda.’

Very rarely do new TV characters come along that seemingly unite entire fandoms in glowing adoration. But the tiny “Baby Yoda” on “The Mandalorian” has done just that in less than one week.

The new “Star Wars” TV series on Disney Plus ended its first episode with the revelation that our titular Mandalorian bounty hunter was sent on a mission to collect a special “asset”: a 50-year-old, unnamed creature who looks just like a baby version of Yoda.

We don’t know this creature’s name, gender, or origin. All we know is that it’s so cute that we can understand why the Mandalorian would risk his life for it.

The little being, called “The Child,” is not literally Yoda. The Yoda we know and love died in “Return of the Jedi,” and “The Mandalorian” takes place a few years after that movie’s events. But it could be a clone of Yoda (a theory put forward by Joanna Robinson and Anthony Breznican on Vanity Fair’s “Still Watching” podcast) or just a baby of the same species.

Either way, people can’t get enough.

There were crossover memes made about “The Mandalorian” and shows including NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave,” and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” …

… and of course, this genius parallel of the cuteness that was Pikachu in the summer 2019 movie “Detective Pikachu.”

For some bonus cuteness, here’s a piece of concept art showing the Mandalorian carrying the baby.

Disney/Lucasfilm The concept art for ‘The Mandalorian’ shown at the very end of episode two’s credits.

This was shown at the very end of episode two’s credits sequence, so you might have missed it.

Disney Plus is available only to customers in the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, meaning the majority of international “Star Wars” fans aren’t able to stream the new TV series.

Following the series premiere on Tuesday, people tried to keep the revelation of “Baby Yoda” a secret. But the second episode, which debuted on Friday, brought a wave of cuteness, and the spoiler dam broke open.

By Monday, the official “Star Wars” Twitter account was sharing photos of the cute little child, so now all is fair in Baby Yoda love and space war.

Why Baby Yoda was such a surprising phenomenon

Disney/Lucasfilm Though it’s called ‘Baby Yoda,’ the child is 50 years old.

Aside from its inherent cuteness, the reason Baby Yoda has taken off is likely the surprising nature of its appearance. Nothing about this baby was included in the marketing for “The Mandalorian.”

Instead, fans were promised a darker, grittier take on the “Star Wars” universe. We were primed for the rough-and-tumble style of old Western gunslinging movies. Even throughout the first episode, “The Mandalorian” seemed a bit like a run-of-the-mill show about a lone ranger on a mission.

But then he discovered this baby. And everything changed.

Disney/Lucasfilm The Mandalorian and the small creature.

The direction of the series seemed to shift from being a dark look at the underbelly of the galaxy to following a tough warrior as he tries to protect a cute little green child from harm. The shift was a welcome one, and clearly the fan reaction shows how beloved Baby Yoda is after just two short episodes.

While it’s unfortunate that international fans won’t have experienced Baby Yoda in real time along with Disney Plus subscribers, we promise that seeing the mysterious child in action will be just as cute even when you know it’s coming.

New episodes of “The Mandalorian” premiere each Friday on Disney Plus.

