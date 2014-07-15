The 10 Best Baby Strollers On The Market

Safety, comfort, and convenience are all necessities when buying a baby stroller, but it can be difficult to find a stroller with all three of those things for a decent price.

With help from our friends at FindTheBest, we compiled a list of the best baby strollers on the market right now. To create this list, FindTheBest compiled a Smart Ranking based on four consumer review sites: Amazon, Strollers.com, Epinions, and Buzzillions.

Dream On Me Side By Side Double

10. Dream On Me Side By Side Double ($94)

The Side by Side Double Stroller from Dream On Me has important features like a canopy, storage basket, hand break, and reclining seats to keep both you and your child comfortable. Keep in mind, however, that the double stroller is only built to carry 26.5 pounds total, which is slightly lower than average.

9. BOB Sports Utility Duallie ($424)

The BOB Sports Utility Duallie is built for the active family, with stability designed for all terrain jogging. The stroller can support about 100 pounds, with plenty of space for your kids and baggage in the storage basket underneath.

8. Baby Jogger City Select ($389)

The Baby Jogger City Select is special for its convertible seating which allows for a ton of different adjustments, and even expands to be a double or triple as your family grows. The stroller is all terrain with shock absorbers to ensure a smooth ride, but is not intended for jogging.

7. BOB Strides Duallie ($552)

The BOB Strides Duallie is another double fitness stroller in the jogging and all-terrain category. Its one front wheel helps navigate so that the clunky stroller doesn’t get in your way as you run, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

6. Chicco S3 All-Terrain ($430)

As a single jogging stroller, the Chicco S3 All-Terrain is built for durability and comfort. It has puncture resistant tires to maintain smooth rides, as well as a reversible insert with either fleece or a breezy knit to keep your baby happy no matter what the weather.

5. Graco LiteRider ($70)

The Graco LiteRider is a bargain and the cheapest stroller on our list. It is lightweight, can be folded with one hand, and features both child and parent cupholders and trays.

4. Graco Ipo ($84)

The Graco Ipo is lightweight at only 20 pounds, easily folds and compacts, and comes with a carrying strap so you aren’t inconvenienced when your child doesn’t feel like being in his or her stroller. This stroller can hold up to 50 pounds.

3. Graco Alano Classic Connect Travel System ($125)

The Graco Alano Classic Connect Travel System comes with both a stroller and a car seat. Both items have five point harnesses to keep baby safe, whether driving in the car or walking on-the-go.

2. BOB ST1001 ($325)

If you’re an adventurous parent who likes to take your baby with you on your journeys, the BOB ST1001 is a great stroller for hiking and jogging in all-terrain environments. Its strong tires and comfortably padded seating will keep the ride smooth. It also comes with a diaper bag as an added bonus.

1. BOB Ironman ($300)

The BOB Ironman gets its name from being the official stroller of the Ironman Triathlon. As you can imagine, it’s built to keep up with athletic parents, whether jogging lightly or really training hard.

