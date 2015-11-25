New Yorkers are going crazy for this Nutella-stuffed pastry

In the battle of New York City’s babka bread, there’s a clear winner, as far as we’re concerned.

Breads Bakery‘s chocolate babka is consistently named one of the best desserts in the city. With a gooey center and flaky outside, the bakery’s famous babka is the perfect combination.

We visited the Breads kitchen in Union Square to see how the babka comes to be.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Chelsea Pineda.

