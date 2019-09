Photo: Damn You Auto Correct!

A fabulous new site called “Damn You Auto Correct!” is gathering up people’s screwed up text messages thanks to the auto correct feature on smartphones.We’ve sifted through a few pages of texting errors and gathered our 10 favourites. Enjoy!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.