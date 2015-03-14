12 Austin restaurants you need to try during SXSW

If you’re in Austin for the big SXSW tech and music trade show, you may be wondering where you can grab some grub in between panels and parties.
From classic Texas BBQ to some out-of-this-world tacos, there’s plenty of great food in Austin.
Inspired by lists created by Zagat and Foursquare, we’ve compiled a list of the restaurants you should check out during SXSW.
3350 Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock
3600 Presidential Boulevard, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
You can't go to Texas without getting BBQ, and the Salt Lick is arguably one of the most fun places to do it. Residents and visitors to Austin are crazy about their brisket and ribs, and it's all cooked on the most insane pit you'll ever see. The original location is about 20 miles outside of Austin, in Driftwood, in addition to locations in Round Rock and the airport.
This classic Tex-Mex chain is 'always a good time,' according to Zagat reviewers. It's known for its generous portions and strong drinks.
This may not be your typical Austin cuisine, but it's a treat nonetheless. Zagat gave this longtime sushi favourite top marks in food quality and popularity with residents. The sushi dishes are inventive and unique, like a foie gras nigiri and tuna sashimi made with goat cheese.
Kerbey Lane Cafe is a great destination for a stack of pancakes, whether it's for breakfast or late-night eats. The Kerbey Queso, made from scratch and topped with a dollop of guacamole, is an absolute must-try.
Moonshine is a local favourite with a popular brunch. Don't miss the green chilli macaroni and cheese or the corn dog shrimp.
With long rows or picnic tables, 21 varieties of sausages, and more than 100 beers on tap, Banger's is a perfectly casual place to hang out during SXSW.
This taco joint has several locations in Austin and all over Texas. You've gotta try the 'Ace of Spades' breakfast taco off the secret menu -- it's made with sausage, brisket, cheese, queso, diablo sauce, sour cream, and a fried egg.
This restaurant, which was formerly run out of an East Austin trailer, is known for its exceptional brisket and pulled pork. It opens at 11 a.m. and closes whenever they run out of food.
This tiny restaurant is very popular with foodies, so it's best to arrive early for a chance to try the amazing seasonal small plates served here.
This Mexican place is casual -- you can order at a window or drive through -- but its street corn, made with mayo, cotija, and chile, is some of the best around.
La Condesa has a fantastic happy hour with excellent cocktails, including a margarita served with a cactus lemongrass-infused salt rim.
This chain restaurant has some steak and seafood dishes that are not to be missed. Live jazz music adds to the classy vibe.
