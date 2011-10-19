The 10 Most Valuable Product Endorsers In The NFL

Photo: Dawn Olsen
Brands looking create the next Michael Jordan-Nike sponsorship have a little help when looking at the possible contenders. Celebrity DBI measures celebrities, athletes included, based on eight key attributes, including the star’s appeal, awareness and level of trust the public has in his or her words.We’ve created a list of the 2011 winners from the NFL. When possible, if they were actually recognised in the other categories, we’ve included those scores as well.
All scores are based on a 100-point scale. Except for the awareness category, which counts as a percentage.
Received 58.14 points
57.77% of respondents recognised his name
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is in his 13th NFL season and playing for his third team. Off the field, he graduated in 2002 from Syracuse with a communications degree.
Received 59.46 points
52.84% of respondents recognised his name
In addition, he received 64 points for the trust he inspires in people. Pittsburgh Steelers' strong safety also won about 78 points for his appeal factor.
Polamalu is in his ninth pro-football season. At 30 years old, he weighs in at 207 pounds and 5'10'.
Received 61.08 points
63.2% of those polled recognised his name
Romo received 63.69 for the power he can wield in an endorsement. Candice Crawford's new husband plays quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.
He began with the team in 2003 after weighing other options from the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, and Detroit Lions.
Received 63.23 points
57.83% of people polled recognised his name
Brees was the highest rated aspirational player, receiving 72 points. As a trendsetter, he received about 69 points.
The 2009 Super Bowl MVP quarterback has been with the New Orleans' Saints for about four years. In 2003, he and his wife Brittany, started the Brees Dream Foundation, which has funneled money into cancer research and rebuilding parks in New Orleans.
Received 64.38 points
68.3% of respondents recognised his name.
The man known to most of the world as Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend was recently traded to the Miami Dolphins. Before the switch, he was drafted by the New Orleans' Saint in 2006.
Received 65.72 points
76.21% of those polled recognised his name
The quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been in the news for more than just football lately. Twice he was accused of sexual assault. After playing quarterback for the University of Miami (Ohio), Roethlisberger was drafted to the Steelers in 2004.
Received 67.36 points
83.39% of those polled knew who Michael Vick was
Seems a serving time for dog fighting isn't getting in the way of Vick possibly receiving endorsements. The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback has inked at least three endorsement deals since being released from prison.
Received 72.74 points
79.47% of those polled recognised his name
Brady received 67 points for the power he holds in endorsements and 64 points for his aspirational appeal.
The New England Patriots' quarterback was drafted by the team in 2000. He was with the team when they won the Superbowl in 2002, 2004, and 2005.
Received 73.25 points
79.04% of those polled recognised his name
The younger Manning received 61 points for the trust he inspires in fans. As a trendsetter, Manning received about 61 points.
Manning is in his eighth season as a quarterback for the New York Giants. The New Orleans native was drafted in 2004.
Received 78.48 points
83.94% of those polled recognised his name.
As an aspirational player, the elder Manning received about 70 points. He also received about 73 points for the power he holds as a celebrity endorser.
Eli Manning's older brother was the first overall pick in the 1998 when he joined Indianapolis Colts. The quarterback has made 11 Pro Bowl appearances.
