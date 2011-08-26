11 Must-Read Essays Written Today About Steve Jobs

A slide Steve Jobs liked to use at Apple keynotes

Steve Jobs is not dead, nor has he left Apple, but a eulogy is still in order.Not a eulogy for Jobs or a eulogy for Apple, but a eulogy for a golden era of consumer electronics that Jobs pioneered.



Tech writers worldwide have taken to the net to describe the heart-wrenching sadness of watching one of America’s greatest CEOs step down, and we’ve put together our favourites.

“Steve Jobs And The Sound Of Silence,” by GigaOM’s Om Malik

“A Front Row Seat To Steve Jobs’ Career,” by Robert Scoble

“Jobs’ Departure As CEO Of Apple Is The End Of An Extraordinary Era,” by WSJ’s Walt Mossberg

“Icon Ambulance,” by Google’s Vic Gundotra

“Resigned,” by Daring Fireball’s John Gruber

“How Steve Jobs Changed Apple,” by The Unofficial Apple Weblog’s Chris Rawson

“The Beginning Of The Post-Steve Jobs Era,” by TIME’s Harry McCracken

“Attention To Detail,” by the New York Times’ Miguel Helft

“For Signs Of Apple’s Future, Look Beyond Any One Person,” by GigaOM’s Darrell Etherington

“It Took Me 13 Years To Understand Steve Jobs,” by Business Insider’s Paul Noglows

“Thanks, Steve,” by Reuters’ Felix Salmon

“Steve Jobs: The End Of An Era,” by TechCrunch’s John Biggs

Plus, check out this amazing photo essay from Allen Paltrow about meeting Steve Jobs at the opening of the Manhattan Apple store — Paltrow shaved an Apple logo into his hair, and Jobs noticed it and pointed him out as Apple’s biggest fan.

