Nine Fall Art Shows You Don't Want To Miss

The fall season is beginning and the art world is brimming with excitement.
From New York to Los Angeles, we’ve pulled together the nine best upcoming exhibitions at galleries and art museums across the country.
You don’t want to miss these.
This is truly the event of a lifetime.
Why you shouldn't miss it: This is the first exhibit to showcase the entire life and work of Willem de Kooning, who is known as one of the most important artists of the 21st century. This exhibit will only be at MoMa and runs from September 18th through January 9th.
If you go to one show this Fall, this one should be it.
Alex Katz is arguably the most important American figurative painters over the last 40 years. His show will run at Gavin Brown's enterprise from September 10th through October 8th.
Why you shouldn't miss it: This is his first show at Gavin Brown's enterprise. And you may not see an exhibition like this again.
Lisa Yuskavage is a contemporary American painter who will be showcasing her work this Fall at David Zwirner. It will run from September 27th through October 5th.
Why you shouldn't miss it: Her provocative and often controversial work is definitely something you should see, and where better to do it than in a hip downtown gallery in West Chelsea?
Dana Schutz is a young painter who graduated from Columbia with an MFA in 2002. She is known for the way she mixes the comical with the grave, and reality with fantasy. Her show will run from September 25th through December 18th.
Why you shouldn't miss it: While her work has been on display in many different museums and galleries across North America and Europe, this is her first solo show in the United States. She's a great painter and this is a wonderful opportunity to see a lot of her work all at once.
John McAllister will have a show at James Fuentes' gallery called Damned Sparkling Pomp. It opened September 21st and will run through October 23rd.
Why you shouldn't miss it: Because when this hot young painter out of Los Angeles makes it big, you'll be able to say you 'knew him when.'
This will also be the small sleeper show that everyone will wish they went to.
'Now Dig This! Art and Black Los Angeles 1960-1980' is part of Pacific Standard Time, a project that's also the culmination of a huge initiative at the Getty Research Institute.
It will be at the Hammer Museum from October 2nd through January 8th.
Why you shouldn't miss it: Anyone who knows anything in the art world will be talking about it. It is arguably the coolest of the exhibitions this fall. And, you'll get to see a wide range of artists, some of whom have never been recognised on a broad scale.
Walk around the spiral of the Guggenheim for an exhibit on this conceptual Italian artist, with more than 130 of his works. It will be from November 4th through January 22nd.
Why you shouldn't miss it: His art is accessible to everyone and evokes every kind of emotion- he's funny, he's tragic, and everyone can appreciate it.
Handforth was the first Miami artist to get a solo show at the Museum of Contemporary Art. He makes huge, colourful, abstract sculptures. The one pictured below is not in an atypical style of his. It's so cool to see the candles burning in person.
His show will run from September 23rd to November 13th.
Why you shouldn't miss it: It is at the same time as the Art Basel fair in Miami anyway, so you may as well stop by. Also, a light installation which takes up over 80 feet of wall at the museum will be on display. It will be an unbelievable thing to see. Third, while Handforth's works are awesome on their own, it is truly amazing to see them together.
This is a group exhibition at White Columns which will run from September 8th to October 15th.
Why you shouldn't miss it: If nothing else, this is an opportunity to go to this alternative gallery with what should be quite an interesting exhibition. With it will be readings, film screenings, and other events.
