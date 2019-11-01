The 14 best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies of all time, ranked

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a storied movie career that spans decades and genres.

But what are his best movies?

Here, Insider ranks the 14 best Arnold movies, ever.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to action, there’s no movie star bigger than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

His movies earned hundreds of millions of dollars in the 1980s and 1990s, and have gone on to become classics like “The Terminator,” “Predator,” and “Total Recall.” And then he went and proved he could do more than action, with the success of movies like “Twins” and “Kindergarten Cop,” which made him an even bigger star.

Schwarzenegger is back as the Terminator in “Terminator: Dark Fate” (in theatres Friday), and to celebrate, we decided to look back on Arnold’s legendary career.

Here are the 14 best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, ranked:

14. “The Long Goodbye” (1973)

United Artists

Though he doesn’t say a word in the scene he’s in, Schwarzenegger is tough to miss. The huge, then-aspiring actor, shows up as a thug during a scene where his boss tells his whole crew to take off their clothes to show their honesty. Maybe this was the only way director Robert Altman could figure how to show off Arnold’s best feature.

13. “Killing Gunther” (2017)

Saban Films

It’s perhaps Schwarzenegger’s most outlandish performance of his career (outside of the commercials he’s done in Japan). Playing the world’s most notorious hitman, Schwarzenegger pops in once in a while during the movie wearing outlandish clothes and even singing country music as a group of less skilled hitman try to take him out.

12. “Maggie” (2015)

Lionsgate

Schwarzenegger shows off his serious side in this drama set after a zombie pandemic. In the movie, he plays a father who learns that his daughter (Abigail Breslin) is infected and will soon turn into a zombie. You got to give it to Arnold for taking a big swing with this one.

11. “Last Action Hero” (1993)

Sony

It was a complete bust when it was released in theatres, but since then, this ambitious action/comedy has found a loyal fan base. What audiences have finally realised is the entire movie is just a spoof on the genre that Schwarzenegger helped create.

10. “Commando” (1985)

Fox

Schwarzenegger is a man who will stop at nothing to get his daughter back in this classic action movie. This is Arnold at his most action-packed.

9. “The Running Man” (1987)

Schwarzenegger is perfect here as a police helicopter pilot wrongly convicted of a headline-grabbing massacre, who now has to fight for his freedom while starring in a TV show where convicts try to evade mercenaries.

8. “Conan the Barbarian” (1982)

Universal

With the help of director John Milius, Schwarzenegger finally became a movie star. Though at the time he was still known mostly for being a king in the body-building world, the Conan role (don’t forget the so-bad-it’s-good sequel, “Conan the Destroyer”) showed the industry he was all in on becoming a force in the industry.

7. “The Terminator” (1984)

MGM

Two years after “Conan,” Schwarzenegger’s star power was solidified when James Cameron cast him as the unstoppable Terminator. It’s the role he will forever be remembered for, especially for one line he delivers: “I’ll be back.”

6. “Pumping Iron” (1977)

White Mountain Films

This documentary on the contestants of the 1975 Mr. Olympia and Mr. Universe competitions shows Schwarzenegger at his zenith in the body-building world. A scene stealer throughout, it’s obvious Schwarzenegger already had the swagger of a star.

5. “Total Recall” (1990)

TriStar Pictures

Schwarzenegger gets trippy in this look at a man trying to understand if he’s living in reality or just some fantasy created by a corporation. It’s crazy to think that in the same year we got this movie, the star also gave us “Kindergarten Cop.”

4. “Twins” (1988)

Universal

By 1988, Hollywood executives only wanted Schwarzenegger to do one thing: action movies. And who could blame them? They were bringing in huge coin because of that. But the actor wanted to prove he could do more, so he teamed up with Ivan Reitman and Danny DeVito for this comedy and now studios had two ways for Arnold to bring in money.

3. “Kindergarten Cop” (1990)

Universal

Two years after “Twins,” Reitman and Schwarzenegger teamed up again for this comedy where Arnold plays a cop working undercover as a kindergarten teacher. Hilarity ensues as he’s up against a classroom full of rambunctious kids.

2. “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991)

TriStar

Who knew that the “Terminator” franchise (and Schwarzenegger) could pull at the heart strings while also bringing some amazing action, but that’s why “T2” is so beloved. By the ending, you don’t want to see the T-800 go, but it’s for the best (well, until more ideas came up on how to keep the franchise going).

1. “Predator” (1987)

Schwarzenegger has everything working for him in this movie: the story, the supporting cast, the score, and the great one-liners (“stick around,” “if it bleeds, we can kill it,” “GET TO THE CHOPPER!”). This is a timeless action movie and Arnold has never been better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.