Stunning photos of the world's most beautiful buildings

Fabrice Fouillet The Musee de Confluences in Lyon, France.

Every year, the Arcaid Awards honours the best architectural photography of the year.

This year’s finalists capture the intricate geometry of buildings in interior shots, as well as towers that loom over landscapes in exterior photography.

The winning photographer, Matt Emmett, photographed the underground majesty of the East London Water Works reservoir in London. Here’s what it looks like, along with the other 19 finalists.

Emmett's photo of London's Covered Reservoir is the first time the prestigious award was given to a historic location. Matt Emmett This photo of China's Shanghai Tower soaring into the smog and clouds has a strong colour contrast. Nick Almasy The Musee de Confluences in Lyon, France, has a dappled, reflective surface that can be studied endlessly. Fabrice Fouillet Azerbijan's Baku National Stadium was captured here at sunset. Victor Romero The Allianz Headquarters in Zurich has sharp angles and is made from natural marble panels. Adrien Barakat This Hygge House Warming Hut keeps its occupants warm in the cold of Winnipeg, Canada. Paul Turang If it's framed right, brutalism can be striking. This photo of the SESC Pompeia in Sao Paolo is a great example. Inigo Bujedo Aguirre Some of the photos, like this one in Accra, Ghana, also include a slice of life. Julien Lanoo These cinder block buildings in Belgrade, Serbia, are eerie. Inigo Bujedo Aguirre For the Queen's birthday, one Derry Road resident decked out his place with British flags, as captured by this interior shot. Kilian O’Sullivan The innovative Lattice House in Kashmir looks slightly out of place in its environment. Edmund Sumner The Jesus Church in San Sebastian, Spain, has a clean, white interior. Fabrice Fouillet James Newton's photo bathes London's Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in pastel rainbow colours. James Newton This museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany, is beautiful in its simplicity. Julien Lanoo These locals are building a stage for the Haduwa Arts & Culture Institute in Ghana. Julien Lanoo Sou Fujimoto's 'Forest of Light' installed at Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, responds to its visitors' movements. Laurian Ghinitoiu The mysterious look of the Bruder Klaus Field Chapel in Germany gives it a sense of reverence. Mark Wohlrab Helsinki's Olympic Stadium was used in the 1952 games. Sebastian Weiss Though Mumbai might appear derelict, it's as vibrant as ever. Torsten Andreas Hoffmann The person in this photo is building a spiral staircase, to be used in the next great building. Will Scott

