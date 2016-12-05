Stunning photos of the world's most beautiful buildings

Fabrice FouilletThe Musee de Confluences in Lyon, France.
Every year, the Arcaid Awards honours the best architectural photography of the year.
This year’s finalists capture the intricate geometry of buildings in interior shots, as well as towers that loom over landscapes in exterior photography.
The winning photographer, Matt Emmett, photographed the underground majesty of the East London Water Works reservoir in London. Here’s what it looks like, along with the other 19 finalists.
Emmett's photo of London's Covered Reservoir is the first time the prestigious award was given to a historic location.
Matt Emmett
Nick Almasy
The Musee de Confluences in Lyon, France, has a dappled, reflective surface that can be studied endlessly.
Fabrice Fouillet
Adrien Barakat
If it's framed right, brutalism can be striking. This photo of the SESC Pompeia in Sao Paolo is a great example.
Inigo Bujedo Aguirre
For the Queen's birthday, one Derry Road resident decked out his place with British flags, as captured by this interior shot.
Kilian O’Sullivan
Edmund Sumner
James Newton
Sou Fujimoto's 'Forest of Light' installed at Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy, responds to its visitors' movements.
Laurian Ghinitoiu
Mark Wohlrab
