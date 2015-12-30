9 archaeological discoveries that transformed history in 2015

When they aren’t digging up ancient graves or unearthing the body parts of early human ancestors, archaeologists are combing the Earth for clues about how the people who came before us worked, played, and died.

This year, researchers across the globe have found evidence of everything from the earliest humans to walk the planet to the lavish tomb of an ancient Greek warrior — and even a set of mysterious, giant earthworks only visible from space.

Here’s a look at some of the most monumental findings of 2015:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.