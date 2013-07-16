Here Are 7 Apps That Manage Your Money For You

A bevy of money management apps have flooded the smartphone market over the last few years.



The tricky part is picking which ones work for your needs, so we did some digging to find the best of the bunch.

Here’s what we came up with:

1. Mint Quickview

Mint made the Mac App Store’s Best of 2012 list for a reason. This simple, clean app shows how much you are spending in each category of your budget by monitoring all of your transactions. We love signing in and getting a quick, dirty rundown of where our money has gone over the last week, and using their personalised budget tools to stay on track. We highly recommend adjusting your budgets for summer months. You might spend less on transportation when the weather is nice, and chances are you could use that extra cash to flesh out that restaurant tab, right?

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android.

2. Manilla

This is the all-in-one financial organiser. Manage all of your accounts, from credit cards to magazine subscriptions, in one place and even make custom accounts for your rent or cleaning service. Get reminders for bill payments, and monitor all of your travel reward points, too. You’ll always know what you owe, how much money you have and can plan for upcoming bills and expenses without having to sift through tons of paperwork.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

3. DailyCost

If you want to isolate the expense tracker function of Mint in a super simple day-to-day app, then DailyCost is a great buy. A wide variety of categories lets users input all of their daily expenses. Holding your phone horizontally, you will be able to see graphs and statistics on your spending. The app also tracks your weekly and monthly spending by category and can be backed up to iCloud for Mac users, so you’ll never lose your data.

Price: $1.99

Available for Apple only.

4. Toshl Finance

If you’re a heavy traveller, Toshl is an excellent expense and budget tracker. It works with any currency and lets you separate your travel budget from your day-to-day expenses. It comes with all the trappings of a regular money management app, too, such as bill organiser and alerts, and can be synced across all your devices.

Price: Free

Available on Apple and Android devices.

5. Tricount

Next time you organise a group activity, Tricount will split up the expenses for you. Create the expense report on your phone and organise by person, how much they owe, and then share via email so everyone knows their share. With options for expenses, balance, share, and configuration, the app does all of the maths for you.

Price: Free

Available for Apple and Android devices.

6. Check

Never miss a bill payment again. This app reminds you when your payments are due, and lets you pay on the spot from a bank account or credit card, or you can schedule a payment for the future. Connect all of your accounts to the encrypted app and then view them all in one place for easy access and payment options. You’ll never overdraft or miss a payment again.

Price: Free

Available on Apple and Android devices.

7. Venmo

Make and share payments with friends. This app uses the same technology to pay as LivingSocial, Uber and Airbnb. Pay with your debit card or transfer funds from a linked bank account, right to a friend’s Venmo account. It is Verisign Certified.

Price: Free

Available on Apple and Android devices.

