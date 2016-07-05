These apps will help you sell more and make a lot of money

Sales is one of the most competitive fields when it comes to business software.

From apps that simply store sales data to the more sophisticated ones that can predict certain purchasing behaviour, sales-related apps are completely reinventing the industry.

Apttus, a $1 billion software maker that simplifies the contract signing process, has recently published the “Top Sales Trends of 2016” report, and included a list of “Top 10 Sales Tools of 2016,” based on their own conversations with sales experts, authors, and executives.

You can read more about it by downloading the Apttus “Top Sales Trends of 2016” report here. From the report, we’ve pulled the top 10 best apps that will help you close more deals:

LinkedIn Getty Images Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn What it does: Most people know LinkedIn as a place to upload resumes, but it's actually one of the most used apps by sales people to find prospects. Especially, there's a paid service called 'Sales Navigator' that gives custom lead recommendations and lets sales people save or follow up with leads easily. 'With LinkedIn’s sophisticated algorithm, this sales tool gives you lead recommendations that are tailored to you,' Apttus writes. Market cap: $25.2 billion (Sold to Microsoft for $26.2 billion) Insidesales Insidesales.com Insidesales.com CEO Dave Elkington What it does: Insidesales is a software that provides predictive analytics for sales people. For example, it can tell you when's the best time to make a follow-up call to certain leads. 'The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalisation with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting, rep motivation and hiring,' Apttus writes. Funding to date: $201.2 million Clearslide Clearslide Clearslide CEO Dustin Grosse What it does: Clearslide helps sales people connect with customers faster and easily through its platform, and provides real-time analytics to make better decisions. 'ClearSlide's Live Pitch allows you to engage customers with power and agility. Start a presentation in just one click, without having to worry about technology hassles with your customers,' Apttus says. Funding to date: $89 million Slack Flickr/kk What it does: Slack is a work communication app that makes it easy to talk with others in an open channel. 'Not just your messages, but all your files, images, PDFs, documents, and spreadsheets can be dropped right into Slack and shared with anyone you want. Add comments, star for later reference, and it's all completely searchable,' Apttus says. Funding to date: $540 million Everstring Everstring Everstring cofounders Vincent Yang and J.J. Kardwell What it does: Everstring is a marketing software that predicts the best customer to go after based on existing data. 'Using fit, intent, and engagement data, EverString maintains a directory of over 11 million B2B companies, capturing over 20,000 signals and characteristics for each one,' Apttus says. Funding to date: $78.7 million Apttus Apttus Apttus CEO Kirk Krappe What it does: Apttus is a quote-to-cash software that speeds up the sales process by automatically putting together the right product package and contract terms for the sales person. 'Empower customers and channels to buy from you whenever and wherever they need, and ensure product, price and promotional information is always tailored, secure and up-to-date,' Apttus says. Funding to date: $186 million Toutapp Tawheed Kader ToutApp founder Tawheed Kader What it does: ToutApp lets sales reps easily track emails and streamline their workflow. 'In one-click, make a call, shoot off an email or view CRM data all in one place. Get real-time visibility on what's happening with your emails. Know when someone views, clicks or replies to an email,' Apttus says. Funding to date: $21.4 million Saleshood Twitter/Elay Cohen Saleshood CEO Elay Cohen What it does: Saleshood helps sales people on-board and get trained through mobile and video content that's easily shareable. 'SalesHood is the prescriptive, just in time, sales learning platform to elevate sales results. Use mobile, video, crowdsourcing and content creation to increase team productivity and revenue,' Apttus writes. Funding to date: N/A Influitive Mark Organ Influitive CEO Mark Organ What it does: Influitive is a marketing software that helps drive referrals, reference calls, and reviews. 'Using Influitive, you can inspire your best customers to share content on social media, post genuine product reviews and ratings, and create powerful testimonials and case studies that will make even the most sceptical prospects take a second look at your company,' Apttus writes. Funding to date: $49.7 million Outreach io Manuel Medina linkedin Outreach IO CEO Manuel Medina What it does: Outreach is a communications app for designed for sales people. It allows you to build sales workflows and test different models to find the best performing workflow. 'Outreach is the best sales communication platform that we've seen,' Apttus writes. Funding to date: $30 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.