These apps will help you sell more and make a lot of money

Sales is one of the most competitive fields when it comes to business software.
From apps that simply store sales data to the more sophisticated ones that can predict certain purchasing behaviour, sales-related apps are completely reinventing the industry.
Apttus, a $1 billion software maker that simplifies the contract signing process, has recently published the “Top Sales Trends of 2016” report, and included a list of “Top 10 Sales Tools of 2016,” based on their own conversations with sales experts, authors, and executives.
You can read more about it by downloading the Apttus “Top Sales Trends of 2016” report here. From the report, we’ve pulled the top 10 best apps that will help you close more deals:
What it does: Most people know LinkedIn as a place to upload resumes, but it's actually one of the most used apps by sales people to find prospects. Especially, there's a paid service called 'Sales Navigator' that gives custom lead recommendations and lets sales people save or follow up with leads easily.
'With LinkedIn’s sophisticated algorithm, this sales tool gives you lead recommendations that are tailored to you,' Apttus writes.
Market cap: $25.2 billion (Sold to Microsoft for $26.2 billion)
What it does: Insidesales is a software that provides predictive analytics for sales people. For example, it can tell you when's the best time to make a follow-up call to certain leads.
'The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalisation with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting, rep motivation and hiring,' Apttus writes.
Funding to date: $201.2 million
What it does: Clearslide helps sales people connect with customers faster and easily through its platform, and provides real-time analytics to make better decisions.
Funding to date: $89 million
What it does: Slack is a work communication app that makes it easy to talk with others in an open channel.
Funding to date: $540 million
What it does: Everstring is a marketing software that predicts the best customer to go after based on existing data.
Funding to date: $78.7 million
What it does: Apttus is a quote-to-cash software that speeds up the sales process by automatically putting together the right product package and contract terms for the sales person.
Funding to date: $186 million
What it does: ToutApp lets sales reps easily track emails and streamline their workflow.
Funding to date: $21.4 million
What it does: Saleshood helps sales people on-board and get trained through mobile and video content that's easily shareable.
Funding to date: N/A
What it does: Influitive is a marketing software that helps drive referrals, reference calls, and reviews.
Funding to date: $49.7 million
What it does: Outreach is a communications app for designed for sales people. It allows you to build sales workflows and test different models to find the best performing workflow.
Funding to date: $30 million
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.