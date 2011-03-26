APPS OF THE WEEK: Pimp Your iPad Wallpaper And Perfect Your Golf Swing

You've seen that amazing time-lapse face-changing video, right? Well this is that guy's app.

All you have to do is take a photo of yourself every day. (There are even push notifications to remind you). It only takes a minute, and the app includes a convenient grid to line up your shot the same way every day.

After a while, you can turn your sequence into a video which you can post to social networks. We're looking forward to seeing the best videos that will surely spread around the net.

Price: $1.99 on the App Store