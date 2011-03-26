APPS OF THE WEEK: Pimp Your iPad Wallpaper And Perfect Your Golf Swing

Photo: Apple
This week, we’ve picked some of the best and most hyped-up apps for you to check out.We take a look at the new Rainbox Six shooter, an amazing Jailbreak app for Bluetooth sharing, and also an updated app for business travellers looking for Wi-Fi.
There’s even an original location-sharing app mixed in there.
You've seen that amazing time-lapse face-changing video, right? Well this is that guy's app.
All you have to do is take a photo of yourself every day. (There are even push notifications to remind you). It only takes a minute, and the app includes a convenient grid to line up your shot the same way every day.
After a while, you can turn your sequence into a video which you can post to social networks. We're looking forward to seeing the best videos that will surely spread around the net.
Price: $1.99 on the App Store
We love Rainbow Six on consoles, and we love it on iOS.
The graphics are gorgeous, the gameplay is tight, and the online multiplayer mode could become one of the most popular on the App Store. If you're a fan of first-person-shooters, definitely pick this one up.
Featuring 11 missions and a fun co-op mode, Rainbow Six is immersive and fun.
Price: $6.99 from the App Store
Use your finger to play with waves of colour, drawing designs using the app's physics engine.
A new 'undo' feature ensures you won't mess up your work, and you can even export images and share them with friends via your favourite social networks.
Price: $0.99 from the App Store
We rarely see a wallpapers app we like, but Pimp Your Screen is an exception.
Some of these wallpapers could've been hand-selected by Apple. What makes these wallpapers unique is that some feature rows or nests for your apps to sit in, almost like in the iBooks app.
Landscape and portrait wallpapers are available for iPad, and there is even support for the iPhone 4's retina display.
Price: $0.99 in the App Store
Echoecho is a location sharing app that lets you ping friends to find out where they are.
The idea behind Echoecho is impressive because it only updates when somebody asks you where you are (in other words, no background GPS updating to kill your battery). Also, it works for most major smartphone platforms.
This week's most talked about app is definitely colour, an app from Bill Nguyen (the guy behind Lala).
Use colour to create a communal photo/video depository, whether you're at a sports game or at a concert. When you snap a picture, colour uses complex algorithms (besides GPS data) to determine who you're with and what you're doing, and then show you pictures from people around you.
All it takes is inputting your first name, and you're ready to go. For more, check out our interview with colour creator Bill Nguyen.
Tango's easy-to-use interface makes audio calls and video calls to others simple, regardless of whether you're on a Wi-Fi network or not. You can also video chat between Android phones and iPhones.
The app populates a contact list based on which of your friends also use Tango, and there's not much more to it.
Price: free from the App Store and free from the Android Market
The price might be a little steep at 10 dollars, but this app lets you record video of yourself and then compare it directly to Tiger.
The app has different videos for every club in Tiger's bag, and shows useful lines on the screen to help you line up the perfect shot.
Price: $9.99 in the App Store, coming soon for Android
Whether you're a business traveller or tourist, this app will come in handy for finding and using one of Boingo's 125,000 hotspots via GPS.
You can even buy Wi-Fi usage credits within the app, a cool new feature. $1.99 for an hour of internet on your iOS device at the airport isn't too bad.
Outside of airports, Boingo is adding convenient new Wi-Fi hotspots every day that you can use with a $7.95/month plan.
This app offers the best of everything near you (via GPS) by indexing city guides and magazines for the top 30 markets in the US.
Best Of also offers Facebook check-ins so you can remember where you've been, as well as categories to help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Price: free in the App Store
Celeste is a new app for jailbroken iDevices that makes sharing pictures or music incredibly easily.
When you hold down your finger on a music file or picture, you get a new option right next to 'Copy.' With Celeste, you get 'Send' as well.
This app makes it simple to transfer files with someone right next to you in a way that Apple will never allow. Compatible with any computer with Bluetooth or iDevice that's jailbroken and running iOS 4.2.
Price: on sale for $7.99 in the Cydia store
